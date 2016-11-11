Armenian students protest Atatürk scholar to leave campus

By
Robert Spallone
-
Students peacefully protest in Manzanita Hall
Members of the Armenian Student Association, Alpha Epsilon Omega and Alpha Gamma Alpha gathered outside of the Aronstam library to continue to protest in front of CSUN professor Owen Doonan on Nov. 10, 2016. Photo credit: Elizabeth Vazquez

Scholar George Gawrych got through no more than five sentences during his presentation on his book about Turkish army officer Mustafa Kemal Atatürk before students raised their voices in protest Thursday at the Aronstam Library in Manzanita Hall.

Over 20 protesters stood up from their seats, turned their backs on Gawrych and repeatedly chanted “Turkey guilty of genocide” and “genocide denialist.”

Gawrych waited briefly as other attendees voiced their opinions to let him speak, until he began walking up and down the aisle trying to get the protestors to face him.

Two police officers who guarded the entrance escorted Gawrych, a Baylor University Boal Ewing chair of military history, out of the library to sounds of chanting protesters.

“Our initial message was to stop the denial of genocide that cost the lives of millions,” said Eric Badivian, an Armenian protestor.

Many Armenians feel that Gawrych’s book “The Young Atatürk: From Ottoman Soldier to Statesman of Turkey” praises a leader who played a role in the Armenian genocide.

“This man coming here and claiming these claims that genocide didn’t happen is completely absurd and people know,” Badivian said. “There’s factual evidence to this happening all around.”

Gawrych was unable to speak about his book or comment on the protest once police had him leave the library.

The book received the Distinguished Book Award in 2014 from the Society for Military History, according to Gawrych’s Baylor University biography page.

John S. Harrel, who holds a masters degree in history from CSUN and authored “The Nisibis War,” said he expected this protest to happen.

“They are only interested in keeping you and I as being non-Turkish and non-Armenian from finding out both sides,” Harrel said.

Harrel added that Armenians have a legitimate grievance.

He also suggested that a lot of information about the Holocaust was discovered after scholars looked back at history to study the Third Reich.

Art history professor Owen Doonan, who invited Gawrych to speak for the Middle Eastern Islamic Studies program declined to comment to The Sundial about the protest, but did address protestors outside the library.

The Armenian Student Association, Alpha Epsilon Omega and Alpha Gamma Alpha sent a protest-letter to William Watkins, dean of students, expressing their concern and disappointment in having the guest lecturer at CSUN.

“It is quite bizarre that an event revolving around the ignorance and injustices against humanity is being allowed to take place on campus,” as stated in the letter to Watkins.

Watkins later replied in an email sent to the organizations, addressing their concerns.

“The university shares your commitment to the pursuit of truth about all aspects of Armenian history and to never forgetting those who have suffered from the tolerance and actions of others,” Watkins wrote in the email.

*Additional reporting was done by Blaise Scemama. 

  FresnoArmenians

    I kind of understand why NATO and CIA created the Gulen Movement to screw up Turkey and the Kemalists. Too bad Turkey has a lot of rich history but they refuse to acknowledge the contributions of the true indigenous people.

  FresnoArmenians

  FresnoArmenians

  • FresnoArmenians

            We have all the testimony we need from Ambassador Morganthau to other non Turkish Non Armenian eye witness accounts. We don’t need to look at unconfirmed paid for reports by the Government of Turkey. There is no photos of so called dead Turks only rows and rows of slain Armenian, Greek, Assyrian and Kurdish villages. THE PROMISE movie breaking next month will have it all .. Check American newspapers from 1890 from the Hamidian massacres to 1923 and you will see headlines in all the major newspapers about the barbarian Turkic thieves and killers. Your documents are horseshit paid for by your government to hide it’s crimes against Greek, Armenians, Assyrians and Kurds. Not even academically credentials just drunks like Justin McCarthy looking for a quick buck to lie about something he didn’t eye witness.

          • Choicevoice

            Again, Ambassador Morgenthau was no eyewitness. He only listened to his Armenian interpreters, keen on following Dashnak principles for deceit. Other foreigners, including consuls and missionaries, were also not eyewitnesses; they formed their opinions on Christian prejudice and whatever their Armenian interpreters told them. There is not one verifiable account pointing to how Armenians were murdered on orders from the Ottoman government. (Andonian forgeries notwithstanding.) What we know is how that government punished those harming Armenians, at times to the point of execution. This fact in itself proves what hogwash the genocide allegation is.

            There are many documented photos of Turkish/Muslim villagers slain by Armenians; some have been usurped by dishonest Armenians and their allies working at “Wikipedia” and elsewhere, shamelessly purporting that the dead are instead Armenians. The only “incriminating” photos are the undocumented ones by Armin Wegner, which only showed suffering (something that the wartime Ottoman Empire had no shortage of, in every corner.) Western newspaper accounts were extremely prejudiced, and those authored by Armenians and missionaries had, shall we say, immense conflict-of-interest. As for Prof. McCarthy, it’s understandable why his facts would invite awful insults from Armenians who care nothing for the truth, but he does what a historian is supposed to do: gather all of the relevant information to arrive at objective conclusions. (And a historian does not need to “eye witness” in order to write about history, genius.) If you think such a historian is making a “quick buck” — indeed, going against the overwhelming propaganda must be a goldmine — while risking hatred and slander from unconscionable genocide believers, you are a greater fool than you are letting on.

            Bottom line: There is no evidence for this evil genocide claim. On the other hand, there is much factual evidence demonstrating how the Dashnak Armenians systematically mass-murdered hundreds of thousands of Turks, Muslims, Jews and others… even fellow Armenians.
            .

        • Emre Serbest

          Also see Near East Relief Report of 1921 I just got out of my archive for you:

          https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B-RU08P6-fyINGM0ZmU0N2EtNTg4Mi00M2U3LTgwZDMtNjE0OWYyZDBlYzIz/view

          Look on Page 5 under “Relief”. It says over 1,000,000 Armenians are alive and being well fed. (out of the 1.5 million you ppl claim dead) and goes further that the rest died of famine, sicknesses etc.

          This is 1921! 6 yrs after your ancestors say we annihilated them all!

          Where is the genocide here? You ppl need to stop lying to the whole world!

        • Emre Serbest

          I speak with genuine documents, you speak stories and hatred propaganda. That’s our difference.

      • FresnoArmenians

        BTW the Vanetci Armenians taught the Turks how to make Basturma and our famous Van Cheese. You invaded our homeland centuries after we established ourselves as a civilized nation and first to adapt Christianity 301 AD.

      • FresnoArmenians

        You are no Vanetci, I am and my roots go back to 301 AD to VAN Criminals invaded Van killing civilians not terrorists and the first thing they did was go after our businesses, plundering our churches for gold (crazy) and confiscating all the businesses of which my great grand parents operated a chakar chur plant (hand bottling of water, with a tarragon flavor) then killing all the adults taking the children as sex slaves or servants and some were married with Turkish soldiers. Get your facts straight. More than enough documentation by non Turkish and Non Armenian missionaries that is well documented at the LIbrary of Congress, Shiloh Foundation, and American Near East Relief. You cannot re write history

  • Orhan Tan

    The below letter was submitted to Prof. Harrison:

    Prof. Dianne F. Harrison,
    President, California State University Northridge

    Dear President,
    I would like to exlain to you first my regrets and my view points very briefly concerning the Armenian students’ unfortunate protest against Prof. George Gawrych.
    Prof. Gawrych was invited by your University and the students of your University were supposed to respect the speaker considering the global Universities’ concepts. At the very beginning of his conference shut off by those students is an example of hatred and racist approach of those fanatic Armenians together with the assault against an academician’s speech of freedom. They do not tolerate any different view apart from what they have heard from their parents and what they read from mostly biased documents. We can not accept the Armenian accusations against Turkish nation with such a crime against humanity. That is why the Turkish Government proposed a commission of international historians and law academicians be established to uncover what really happened those unfortunate years reviewing all available states’ archives. Armenian side refrains from such a very fair and just proposal. In order to describe any event as genocide there should be international judicial decision in accordance with the United Nations’ 1948 Convention. If the Armenian side was sure the documents they had were not fabricated ones they would not hasitate to have applied any international court to make use of some profits. But, in doing so, they are afraid of their accusations would be ended. European Court of Human Rights 2013 and 2015 verdicts rejected Armenian claims of genocide.
    My last words for Prof. William Watkins, Dean of students, who said “The university shares your commitment to the pursuit of truth about all aspects of Armenian history….” I do not know how he attained the Armenian history information, but I believe he, as an unbiased academician, would be interested in the excerpts from valid documents I submit as enclosure to my message.
    Thank you, Distinguished President, for the time you have spared for my view points.
    Respectfully yours,

    Orhan Tan

    P.S. Enclosure can not be published on this page, sorry…

    • FresnoArmenians

      FresnoArmenians

      • Emre Serbest

        Ergun Kirlikovali is not born in Greece, He’s born in Bulgaria. His entire family was murdered by Armenian gangs Russians used in the uprising to separate Bulgaria from the Ottoman Empire back in early 1900s. Along with many hundreds of thousands of Muslims… Way before your alleged genocide. Your communist Armenians ARF buddies ain’t clean “victims” they started all the mutual massacres happened between Turks and Armenians. Otherwise Turks and Armenians had no problem. They lived in peace and harmony for centuries.
        Stop spewing lies, ignorance and hate for God’s sake.

        • FresnoArmenians

          Armenians gangs in Bulgaria? wow Esek Ergun tells some wild stories his best story was the one in front of the California Senate on “Fish Eyes, blood and the Armenian Genocide” it’s a classic. So I rest my case he is not Turkic from true Turkic roots in Central Asia Mongolia he is Turkified by the Ottoman sword that swept their ugly bloody sabre to the gates of Vienna.

        • Avram Cohen

          lol, the good old Turkish excuse, the barbarian Armenians were siding with the Russians and murdering Turks… hmmm would that be why millions of Armenian, Assyrian and Greek women and children can no longer speak!??

          • Emre Serbest

            Where did you come from you idiot? I already proved your Fresno Armenians dude that in 19211 million Armenians were alive and were being well taken care of by Near East relief agency. What millions of Assyrian and Greek are you talking about? First of all Assyrian Greek population in Ottoman Empire Anatolia never amounted to millions. And they’ve never been subject to any atrocities. If you’re saying they are prove it or else paddle through you BS elsewhere. Orthodox Greek, Assyrian and Pontian minorities were asked during Lausanne Treaty whether they would prefer to have independent statehood or not. They declared unanimously that they decline such proposal and wanted to remain as minority subjects under Turkey. Why would they say that if they were subjected to any mistreatment? You ppl make all sort of crap up. Ppl like you are so racist that if any group of ppl were to get killed anywhere in the world you would blame it on Turks.

      • Emre Serbest

        Turkey is not controlled by ISIS. You have never been to Turkey and you know nothing. Stop spewing lies and hatred.

        • FresnoArmenians

          Yes it is, and it’s called NATO gladio armies which Gulen is a part of. Erdogan should never have gone along with the plan to destroy his neighbors, at least he stands up to NATO. What about you? Why are you allowing Gulenists to spread hate to the Turkish Consular’s office to their students and parents? http://www.slideshare.net/GulenCemaat/magnolia-science-academyletter-to-turkish-consul-general-final

          • Emre Serbest

            I think you’re lost dude

          • Avram Cohen

            Not when more countries everyday are recognizing the Genocide.. lol we know who’s losing the denial war, don’t we haha

          • Emre Serbest

            “Countries” aren’t recognizing anything. The congressional resolutions you ppl pass by buying out politicians are worthless and just the waste of your money. They have no binding effect and you know it. 1947 Genocide convention is clear. Genocide claims are the jurisdiction of international criminal courts. If Armenians were man enough they would bring their claims to ICC. They can’t bc they know they committed war crimes. They can’t back up any of their claims. Short of ICC court order saying Turks committed genocide, all such genocide accusations are racist slander.

    • Avram Cohen

      Orhan, sir you are losing this racist campaign you are on against the Armenians… You Turks sound so laughable stupid trying to rewrite history and denying what your ancestors did, c’mon don’t you realize the world doesn’t believe your lies!??

      • Emre Serbest

        We spoke with documents so far if you have documents to back up your claims present them or paddle through you bs elsewhere. You can’t speak on behalf of others here.

  • Haig

    • Emre Serbest

      You wanna see trolls, look in the mirror. Ain’t no shame in denying something if you haven’t done it. There was no genocide. It’s the biggest lie perpetuated in history. Armenians were interned in encampments in Syria and most of them either returned to Turkey after the war or they got moved to other countries like Lebanon, Iran, many settled in Syria, many moved to Europe, US (where do you think your ancestors came from?) over a few million Armenians live in Latin America, Africa and so on. Only in Argentina there’s a crap load of Armenians. Your Armenian “genocide scholars” never did any geneology study on who went where. Instead they declared everyone who left Turkey dead, with exxagerated numbers.

      • FresnoArmenians

        FresnoArmenians

My Grandparents were there you were not Emre Serbest

        • Emre Serbest

          Is there any moderation on this page? Where do you get all this racist propaganda material?
          If you wanna talk about Hitler and Nazis wash your mouth. Ever heard of Dro “The Butcher” Kanayan? That he was a Nazi collaborator responsible for extermination of Jews with 812th battalion of Wehrmacht? He killed Jews by wagon loads like he killed Turks and Kurds. He had 18,000 ppl under his command. And you ppl buried him as a war hero in appreciation of his war crimes. How gracious of you?
          Pls keep challenging me I will embarrass you all the way to Armenia or that place you call Artsakh

      • lily

        let’s just hope Emre whoever that your stupidity will not pass down to your generation.

        • Emre Serbest

          Lily or whoever… No need for you to be concerned there. I have two extremely smart boys who are exemplary kids, way beyond their years.

          And I, with all my “stupidity” have managed to earn two Bachelor’s degrees and a Master’s degree. I guess I don’t need to tell you, if you live in the US that you can’t buy degrees from the local Walmart. They require a certain degree of intelligence to earn.

          On the other hand, given the fact that you (or the likes of you) who posted on this discussion board have proven to be unable to hold an intelligent conversation without sinking to name calling thus far, may I suggest that you (all) may be suffering of just that?

  • Stephen W. Houghton

    The point is not Armenian students and this history of Turkish Armenian relations, the point is that shouting down a lecturer is in poor taste, contrary to free academic inquiry, and a violation of the rights to property and free speech.

    • FresnoArmenians

      Says who? Check with an attorney we are within our rights. In fact, those Kemalists don’t know how many Armenians were in the room sitting next to them because they largely have Armenian, Greek, Assyrian, Kurdish and Bulgarian Caucasian blood not the blood of true Turkic people from Central Asia Mongolia. check out the video on Ataturks’ Adopted Armenian daughter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOIDI6_RCZU

      • Emre Serbest

        Your lawyer must be seriously lost to defend racist radicals like you. Oh, of course he must be Armenian too.

        • FresnoArmenians

          we have the best lawyers in the USA and you have Dr. Oz that married a gavur and hangs out with the Gulenists. LMAO

        FresnoArmenians

          “Burned from History” you mean like my ancestors? or Constaniople being changed to Istanbul or Smyrna changed to Izmir. The most shameless burning of a name burned from history is the conversion of our St. Hagia Sofia Church into the Grand Mosque. These people have no shame or class.

          • Emre Serbest

            How do city name changes relate to your genocide claims? Hagia Sophia is a Museum now not converted into a mosque. Btw it was built by Byzantine who massively killed, tortured or persecuted Armenians. The reason why Armenians survived in Turkey is bc they cooperated with the Seljuk (Turkish) emperor Alpaslan at the battle of Malazgirt to beat the Byzantine Army. And after Turks protected Armenians up until 1890s where mutual massacres started under Russian-English influence.
            For God’s sake read history

      • FresnoArmenians

        Yes and they still try to cram this esek Ataturk down the throats of California people (like they care) last year this same sorry ass group wanted a statue of Ataturk in Carson, CA. That will never happen. Californians won’t allow it.

      • Emre Serbest

        You don’t know a damn thing about Mustafa Kemal

        • FresnoArmenians

          1) We all know Mustafa Kemal died of Alcholism (liver disease ) at the age of 57 – he loved his raki 2) Ataturk finished the job on the Greeks, Armenians, Jews, Kurds that the corrupt Young Turk Regime started

          • Choicevoice

            Thank you for proving that “You don’t know a damn thing about Mustafa Kemal” … or about much else. 1) So? 2) The Armenians were free to stay according to the Treaty of Gumru and other treaties. Many chose to leave, one reason because their criminal Dashnak leaders ruined things for them. The key point is that they were not forced out, but chose to leave. Venizelos wanted Turkish-Greeks to make up for the great loss of men thanks to his ill-fated war; Turkey did not want to lose their Greeks, but gave in to the population exchange that resulted. Once people abandon their homes, what should any nation do? Preserve them? And the inclusion of “Jews” is another baseless and shameless fabrication; the ones who were killing Jews were Armenians. 3) If that’s the case, there goes the silly argument that Ataturk was a “Hitler.” 4) Who are you to speak for Americans? It’s easy to see all you care about is your Armenianism. 5) Once again, immersed in disgusting racism. No wonder “FresnoArmenians” is such an expert on Hitler.
            .

    • FresnoArmenians

      FresnoArmenians

How ironic …Hitler admired and modeled the Jewish holocaust after the Armenian Genocide.

      • Choicevoice

        Hitler did not need the fake Armenian genocide for inspiration, as his nation already had become versed with extermination practices in Africa. The only result in a search for your recommended book and author was this page, genius. Finally, why don’t we talk about ones who admired and modeled themselves after Hitler, instead? The European Armenians who joined the Third Reich and took part in the Jewish Holocaust easily come to mind.

  • umran yarar

    I strictly condemn such shameful act conducted by the Armenian students in the university.Obstruction and preclusion of fredom of speech in any university is a vulgar and ignorant act of brutality unfitting to the understanding of academic freedom .,

    Now , in this section of my comments I would like to draw the public attention on Armenian allegations……….
    1.The allegations of the ”so-called Armenian genocide” are an international lie.Documents from not only Turkish but also Russian archives refute these international liars.The documents show that imperialists from the west and from Tsarist Russia were responsible for the situation boiling over between Muslims and Armenians.The Great Powers , which wanted to divide the Ottoman Empire , provoked a section of the Armenians , with whom we had lived in peace for centuries and incited them to violence.The Turks defended their homeland from these attacks.In fact, the lie of the ”Armenian genocide ” was first invented in 1915 by the Imperialists of England, France and Tsarist Russia, who wanted to divide Ottoman Empire during the first world war.As Chamberlain later admitted,this was war propoganda.Even Lenin ,Stalin and other leaders of the Soviet revolution wrote about the Armenian question.They said in their reports that no genocide of Armenian people had been carried out by the Turkish authorities.This statement was not intended as propaganda at the time .In secret reports the Soviet leaders and Armenian leaders(HOVANNES KATCHZNOUNI) said – this is very important- and the Soviet archives confirm that at that time there were occurences of ethnic conflict, slaughter and massacres between Armenians and Muslims.But Turkey was on the side of those defending their homeland and Armenians were on the side of the imperialist powers and their instruments.In fact, ?t was the big Trauma between peoples and both sides suffered a lot. It should be acknowledged that massacres took place but justifies them in the name of the laws of war and maintains that the massacres were perpetrated by the Armenian as well as by theTurkish side. After that Ottoman Empire moved thousands of Armenians from the borders of Russia towards what are now Syria and Iraq. But, ?t should be known that this deportation was not the genocidal purposes but only for security needs and purposes.Now , I would like to ment?on here a very important document which is the confessions of the F?rst Pr?me M?n?ster and also Nat?onal hero of INDEPENDENT ARMENIAN REPUBL?C( HOVANNES KATCHZNOUNI) about the Armenian deportat?on in 1915 .
    TH?S MANIFESTO OF KATCHZNOUNI is the report presented by h?m to the DASHNAG party congress in 1923 .AND IT BASICALLY COVERS AUTOCR?T?C?SM OF THE ARMEN?AN MOVEMENTS DUR?NG F?RST WORLD WAR.?N TH?S REPORT, HE CLEARLY CONFESS THAT HOW THE ARMEN?ANS CHEATED BY THE WEST , WHY THE TURKISH REACTIONS OCCURED AND WHY THE ARMENIANS WERE WRONG.THIS REPORT HAS BEEN H?DED FOR MANY YEARS BY THE ARMEN?AN GOVERNMENT FROM THE PUBL?C AND LATER IT WAS ?SSUED BY THE SOV?ET GOVERNMENT AND F?NALLY IT WAS PUBL?SHED IN MY COUNTRY ANDTHE UN?TED STATES AS WELL ( IN NEW YORK DATED1955).Now I send you this report as an Enclosure.You have to read ?t s?nce ?t ?s the very ?mportant f?rst hand proof about Armen?an deportat?on in 1915.and so-called genocide .

    2,In this section of my comments,I would like to mention you briefly about PER?NÇEK’S TR?AL ?N EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN R?GHTS ENDED ?N 15 0CTOBER 2015 MR. PER?NÇEK WHO ?S THE DEN?AL OF SO-CALLED ARMEN?AN GENOC?DE ,WON THE LAWSU?T AGA?NST SWITZERLAND GOVERNMENT.In fact th?s case was dealing with the freedom of speech of the denying of So-called Armenian genocide. Moreover, only denying Holacoust was approved as a crime by all the nations as ?t was recognised by the Nurnberg criminal court after the second world war.

    Asyou know Switzerland, one of the country among 4s (France,Greece,GreekCyprus and Switzerland) legally approves that denying of So-called Armenian genocide is a crime and this country considers subject crime within the scope of Article 261 bis of the Criminal code ( this article only dealing with racial discrimination and holacoust)

    Mr.Perinçek, who is Turkish politician, in order to protest Switzerland subject criminal code, went to this country .On 7 May 2005 in Lausanne ,18 September 2005 n Köniz(canton of Bern) he stated publicly that So-called Armenian genocide was an international and imperialist lie.Moreover ,on 22 july 2005 he stated in connection with the So-called Armenian genocide that the problem of Armenians , like that of the Kurds , had never been a problem and that it (genocide )had never existed.On 15 July 2005 the Switzerland -Armenian Association lodged a criminal complaint against Mr.Perinçek on account of the mentioned statements and later he was trialed in this country. On 9 March 2007 the Lausanne District Police Court found him guilty of the offence under Article 261 bis of the criminal code and ordered him to pay ninety day-fines of 100 Swiss francs.In fact , this decision is unfair and totally against human rights of freedom of speech.Because, so-called Armenian genocide has not been clearly recognised by any Internat?onal criminal court .Moreover,.It ?s much more different than Jews Holocoust and ?t can not be linked to Holocoust.

    Mr. Perinçek, in the year 2008 , applied EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS in order to dismissed of unfair decision and the charges of the Swizerland court.Finally,This case was ended 17th December 2013 and the appeal phase was ended 15th October 2015 in both phase Mr. Perinçek won the lawsuit agaist Switzerland.Now, Switzerland will abolish subject criminal code and will report to result EU and EU COURT OF HUMAN R?GHTS.within 6 months.

    Now I would like to summarise here ” justified decision”of Human Rights Court,”THE COURT RECOGN?SES THAT DENY?NG THE EX?STENCE OF A MASSACRE AS SUCH HOWEVER LARGE -SCALE ,?S NOT ?N ?TSELF COVERED BY ART?CLE 261 B?S OF THE CR?M?NAL CODE . AS THE LAW CLEARLY STATES, ?T HAS TO CONCERN A GENOC?DE AS DEF?NED BY ,FOR EXAMPLE , THE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION OF 9 DECEMBER 1948 ON THE PREVENTION AND THE PUN?SHMENT OF THE CR?ME OF GENOC?DE AND ART?CLE 6 OF THE ROMA STATUTE

    .THE CHAMBER AND THE GRAND CHAMBER OF HUMAN R?GHTS COURT REL?ED ON D?FFERENT ARGUMENTS ?N ORDER TO D?ST?NGU?SH THE PRESENT CASE (SO-CALLED ARMEN?AN CLA?MS ARE ?NTERNAT?ONAL L?E) FROM THE CASES ?NVOLV?NG HOLACOUST DEN?AL. THE CHAMBER EXPRESSED DOUBTS AS TO THE EX?STENCE OF A ”GENERAL CONSENSUS ” ON THE QUEST?ON WHETHER THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE DUR?NG 1915 AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS ?N TURKEY COULD BE CHARACTER?SED AS ”GENOC?DE ” OF THE ARMEN?AN PEOPLE . ON TH?S BASES ?T DREW A D?ST?NCT?ON BETWEEN THE CR?M?NAL SANCT?ONS ?MPOSED ON ACCOUNT OF THE MR. PER?NCEK’S SPEECHES AND CASES CONCEN?NG DEN?AL OF CR?MES RELAT?NG TO THE HOLOCAUST.ALTHOUGH THE CHAMBER STATED THAT IT WAS NOT ?TS TASK TO EVALUATE H?STOR?CAL EVENTS IT SEEMS THAT WHAT HAPPENED IN TURKEY IN 1915 AND IN GERMANY DUR?NG NAZ? REG?ME ARE THE D?FFERENT CASES .

    on behalf of TALATPASA KOM?TES?….

    • FresnoArmenians

  • Ergun Kirlikovali

    Armenians seem to be so firmly entrenched in their flawed narrative that they cannot even accept a simple, plain fact that ECHR, the highest court in Europe rejected Armenian claims of genocide twice: First time in its 17 Dec 2013 verdict and then again on 15 Oct 2015 where the first verdict was reaffirmed by the Grand Jury. ECHR ruled that Armenian genocide is a political claim, an opinion, not an irrefutable fact; rejecting Armenian claim is an exercise in freedom of speech; and genocide claim cannot be compared to the Jewish Holocaust which is a court-proven fact. (Jews were killed in 1940s by Nazis because of WHO they were; Armenians were PARTIALLY and temporarily resettled (TERESET-ted) because of WHAT Armenians have done: taking up arms against their own government and joining invading enemy armies.

    These are the rock-solid facts of history. But if facts do not fit the mold in the Armenian mind, Armenians simply deny them (while they readily call others deniers.) I understand the Armenian panic caused by international law rejecting genocide charges. This situation is explained in modern Psychology quite clearly under the title “cognitive dissonance.”

    After a millennium of harmonious cohabitation, Armenians, Armenians took up arms against their own government; resorting to revolts, terrorism, high treason, and making territorial demands, causing massive Muslim/Turkish casualties, all of which triggered the TERESET (temporary resettlement of 1915). But these facts contradict with the popular (but unsubstantiated) Armenian narrative based on hearsay, forgeries, omissions, and exaggerations, totally misrepresenting universal suffering that engulfed all the people of the area, not just Armenians. These facts create “cognitive dissonance” (mental conflict) in Armenians and their supporters. This self-induced psychological trauma can be resolved in two ways:

    1) by making room for the new information (accept the facts) and changing attitude accordingly,

    2) or reject all new information, dismiss the facts, and demonize the dissenters ( “Liar, liar, your pants are on fire” syndrome.)

    Most Armenians,unfortunately, seem to choose the latter, hence no closure in sight after a century.

    Peace

    FresnoArmenians

      Here is the #1 ranting lunatic Armenian Hater that was born in Greece and tries to pass himself off as a Turkic person and he is not. The famous Ergun Kirlikoian, Effendi MERHABA!!!! Here is a replay of your famous speech to the State Senate about “Armenian fish Eyes” please everyone try not to laugh too hard. BTW please keep this clown around he does wonders for your reputation and standing in the community. Oh and Republic of Turkey is owned by Gulen and his NATO /US Military partners. Snicker. ENJOY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3hiVmmdTAc

      • Emre Serbest

        Ergun Kirlikovali is a very well educated scholar. You cannot argue with a person like him by cursing and throwing around words of bigotry. Those kids who disrupted that speech without listening a word of it are terrible representation to Armenian community. with you trolling here this way, it gets even worse

        • FresnoArmenians

          Did you see his testimony in front of the California Senate? It was anything but Scholarly especially the erratic spitting noise he made. It’s a classic., Such a big scholar living in Calfornia the home of the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia, he loves us pieces, he loves us so much he wants to live surrounded by Armenians. LMAO Ergun is a goon. He is a pseudo Turk like the rest of you, not 1 ounce of true turkic mongol blood …except for maybe Vega. The rest of you have Armenian and Greek blood in your veins.

          • Emre Serbest

            You’re so ignorant you don’t even know Turks and Mongols are actually two distinct races. We’re not related. Not even by a long shot. In fact even back in the days of central Asian Steppes Turks and Mongols never got along. They always fought.

  • Emre Serbest

    “Armenian students should learn to listen to others’ ideas and assessments for conceiving the truth. They should learn the well established verdict which became judicial precedent, of the European Court of Human Rights, by virtue of Perincek v. Swiss Case, in the years of 2013 and 2015.

    Obstruction of free speech in any university is a shameful and ignorant act of brutality unfitting to the concept of academic liberty in all democratic countries.

    I encourage Armenia and Armenians to learn what “genocide” is, and come face to face with the true nature of the tragic 1915 events avoiding hate speech and actions against Turkey and Turks! Freedom of speech “a la Suisse” is worthless!
    I urge the Alpha Epsilon Omega, and the Alpha Gamma Alpha members read and grasp their Dean’s reply well”.

      FresnoArmenians

We know what Genocide is, the term was coined by Lawyer Raphael Lemkin regarding the Armenian Mass slaughters

    • FresnoArmenians

  • Emre Serbest
  • Emre Serbest

    Armenians don’t realize that using expressions like “genocidal Turks” etc. constitutes racism against Turks.
    The term “genocide” is strictly a law term, and to call someone a killer, genocider etc. you need a court decision and prove the Ottoman Govt at the time did intentionally sanction a willful genocide campaign. No such court decision by an internationally recognized criminal court yet. The one held by the British acquited 140+ Ottoman dignitaries.
    If the deaths of Armenians (in however many disputable number) due to war, sicknesses, famine or other exigent circumstances constitutes genocide, same amount of Muslims and Jews who died in the hands of Armenians, Russians and other Entente Armies should constitute the same.
    You don’t see any of those protesters saying anything about all the Muslim and Turkic peoples massacred across Eastern Turkey and Caucuses do you? What a racial hypocrisy!

    • FresnoArmenians

      FresnoArmenians

My ignorance? do you have a degree? No that was the historical and documented truth

      • Emre Serbest

        You don’t have a clue about what Muslim Turkic and Kurdish population went true in Eastern Anatolia and Southern Caucuses ok? You don’t know how many millions killed, raped, tortured or exiled by your ARF buddies armed by the Russians. All you know is the Armenian propaganda one liners and coming here trolling folks who don’t share your folks. If you need proof read Justin McCarty’s death and exile book. That’ll quench your ignorance.

        • FresnoArmenians

          My ignorance? do you have a degree? No that was the historical and documented truth of Turks they love to kill, plunder, steal and rape to the gates of Vienna, throughout the middle east and to northern africa. I sincerely do mean it when I say the picture of you or your kids is adorable but I guarantee you they have no Turkic Blood but the blood of a Turkified and occupied people as i said possibly Bulgarian.

          • Choicevoice

            When we deal with opponents at odds with one another, of course the enemy is going to be demonized in the worst of ways. Because this hateful image of the “Terrible Turk” arose from the Christian Europeans who fought them, and later carried their prejudices with them, and chose to listen only to dishonest Armenians simply because they were fellow Christians, does not make such opinions “historical and documented truth.”

            Emre Serbest’s provided link will demonstrate to conscientious readers (because there is no reasoning with this hateful voice represented by “FresnoArmenians”… will you take a look at how he once more reminds us of his racial obsessions? “…Turkic Blood but the blood of a Turkified…”) the astounding reality that in the century ending with WWI, FIVE AND ONE HALF MILLION Ottoman Turks and Muslims were “cleansed” by those following the Orthodox Christian faith, with an additional FIVE MILLION displaced. Among those Orthodox Christians were the Armenians, who slaughtered one-half million Turks, Muslims, Jews and others… as they unfortunately “loved to kill, plunder, steal and rape.” Please consult the link for two very pro-Armenian Americans, Niles and Sutherland, who investigated on-the-spot in 1919, and reached these conclusions. (Here it is again: http://louisville.edu/a-s/history/turks/Niles_and_Sutherland.pdf )

            Is it not stupefying hardly anyone is aware of this “Holocaust”? The main reason is prejudice. Much to the hateful FresnoArmenians’ delight, people simply don’t regard this giant number of lost lives as valuable.
            .
            .

          • Avram Cohen

            Go back to bed you dirty Christian killing Terrorist!

          • Avram Cohen

            lol, tell that to the Germans that also just officially recognized the Turkish Genocide of 3 million Christian Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks, bahaha :)

          • Emre Serbest

            Germans are more ignorant idiots than you are

          • Avram Cohen

            I laugh at these ISIS supporting Muslims.. killing Christians today just like they did in the Ottoman times, 3 million Christian Armenians, Assyrians and Greeks butchered by these evil history revisionists..

          • Emre Serbest

            We don’t support Isis or any terrorist group for that matter. All the posters here laugh at you I’m sure. You started out with 1.5 million dead, later went up to 2 million, and now 3 million. Make up you mind you idiot

          • Choicevoice

            Thank you for your helpful and well-documented contribution to the discussion, hateful Armenian-pretending-to-be-a-Jew. You are making an excellent case for your cause, with your offensiveness and wild, unsupported claims.
            .

          • The Genocidal Turks

            “Pretending-to-be-a-Jew”?? And you accuse others of being offensive? You are a sick Armenian Holocaust denier who has nothing better to do than to deny Genocides. So sad.

          • Choicevoice

            At first I fell for the moniker, but then I read the other giveaway posts of your cohort, “Avram Cohen”; he could not let loose of his Armeanie-iness. (Example: “…you dirty Christian killing Terrorist!”) This is an age-old practice of your type, easily signing up with another identity to give the idea that others besides Armenians agree with your imagined genocide, and are just as hateful. The group genocide-obsessed Armenians most love to emulate are Jews, because of the golden and entirely misplaced “Holocaust” parallel, and also because the Jews are the second most hated groups after Turks, to people like you. Here is a great Armenian joke, from the usual Armenian-genocide forums: “What do you get when you mix a Jew with a Turk? Answer; A Jerk.”

            Jews were targeted directly when Armenians went about their systematic extermination campaign, when they ethnically cleansed over one-half million Turks, Muslims and others, in areas occupied for years by the Armenians’ Russian (and later, French) allies… one incentive being their Dashnak racist ideology. This ideology served European-Armenians well, when they joined Hitler’s Third Reich some twenty-five years later. They mostly served as police in the occupied lands, judged not good enough for the front, and these Armenians lent a significant hand in rounding up the Jews, en route to the ovens.

            When a genuine reality is pointed out, there is nothing “offensive” about it. What’s offensive is when someone creates a lie to impugn the honor of another, charging them with a terrible genocidal crime — as you have emphasized with your racist choice for a moniker. You are one piece of work, to lecture anyone on morality. You can babble on as much as you want with useless remarks such as “You are a sick Armenian Holocaust denier,” which only provides orgasms for your fellow hateful toadies. You are not convincing anyone else. If you want to convince people of conscience, you have to come up with the factual evidence for your disgusting charge. As the British discovered at the end of their nearly-three-year-old investigation in preparation for the Malta Tribunal, such evidence does not exist. (What’s “so sad” is that you will continue being the miserable cretin that you are.)
            .

        • Avram Cohen

          Don’t you have an ISIS terrorist meeting to attend, scumbag! The Kurds have acknowledged and asked for forgiveness for helping the Turks murder, loot and steal property of the Christian Armenians!

          • Emre Serbest

            If you wanna see a scumbag go look in the mirror you racist bigot! Kurds got killed by Armenians ARF by tens of thousands during WWI. If they’re siding with you buying you bs propaganda they ought to be seriously lost

      • Emre Serbest

          FresnoArmenians

    • FresnoArmenians

      • Avram Cohen

        The Turks are the kings of rewriting history.. I think they truly sound like dumb dumbs vocalizing their denial!

        • Emre Serbest

          It is Armenians who intend to rewrite the history. Btw isnt Avram Cohen a Jewish name? What the hell do you know about Armenians or Turks? Do you know Armenian revolutionaries killed lots of Jewish folks during Sason and Zeytoun revolts?

          • Choicevoice

            I made the same mistake, dear Emre; but then I realized the second people Armenians love to hate next to Turks are Jews. They love to give themselves Jewish monikers as they go about their cherished activity, polluting genocide boards with their completely ineffectual remarks… as demonstrated by “Avram” above.
            .

          • Emre Serbest

            Excellent point Choicevoice. It is heartbreaking to see that these Armenians still carry and perpetuate the anti Semitic hate of the Old Armenian church.

  • Orhan Tan

    That news reveals the first example how the students feel hatred when they have the so called Armenian Genocide included in their curriculum. The next generations unfortunately will be educated as racists.

    • FresnoArmenians

      No they won’t they won’t be educated in Turkey and soon we will rid the USA of your buddies (snicker) the Gulen Movement out of our educational system. Orhan if you don’t like it move back to Turkey if you dare (it’s falling into ISIS terrorism) You don’t control our education in the USA and never will. We have a law in California AB 1915 that Armenian Genocide and other Genocides are taught 7th grade and up.

      • Emre Serbest

        We’re not Gulen supporters and in fact we hate him and what he stands for. Your allegations to suggest that we are is just plain trolling

        • FresnoArmenians

          You hate Gulen and Erdogan, see you Kemalist Grey Wolf Turks cannot even get along with your own. That’s ok Gulen is going to destroy Turkey and Erdogan will help him., If you really have any pride of Turkey you should be protesting the head offices of the Magnolia Schools at 250 e. First st., Los Angeles, CA. They had parents and students sign a nasty letter to your Turkish Consulate of LA. Talk about inappropriate why aren’t you protesting their offices for sending that nasty letter? http://www.slideshare.net/GulenCemaat/magnolia-science-academyletter-to-turkish-consul-general-final

          • FresnoArmenians

            Gulenists are teaching American students that Turkey is evil and violates human rights. Has them sign a letter to your Turkish Consulate in LA, you should be stopping that. FWIW I don’t believe my tax dollars should be paying for Gulenists to disparage Turkey and Erdogan. If I protest in front of the Turkish Consulates office in LA i do it on my own time and dime. Why are the Gulenists using American money to attack Turkey? http://www.slideshare.net/GulenCemaat/magnolia-science-academyletter-to-turkish-consul-general-final

          • Emre Serbest

            Enough of the Gulenists I don’t give a damn about Gulenists they can all go the bottom of the hell. And frankly I wouldn’t mind if they took you with them.

          • Emre Serbest

            I don’t care a bit about Gulen or Erdogan I already said

    • Avram Cohen

