The Young Turks host gets into heated exchange with protestor during filming at CSUN

By
Blaise Scemama
-
Ana Kasparian is shown in the middle of a discussion at The Young Turks panel
Ana Kasparian(2nd to the left) has a heated exchange with heckler at the filming of The Young Turks in The Little theatre in Nordhoff Hall

“The Young Turks” host Ana Kasparian had a heated exchange yesterday afternoon with a student from the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) who interrupted a live filming of the talk show that took place in the Little Theatre in Nordhoff Hall.

Halfway through the filming, a group of Armenian protesters went into the theatre and wanted to make it clear they took offense to the name of the talk show.

This is not the first time the people at “The Young Turks” have had to respond to criticism over the name as it relates to the Armenian genocide.

In a tweet earlier this year, Kasparian, who is Armenian, posted an explanation of the name in attempts to reassure her fellow Armenians that it is unrelated.

After the filming, protestor Razmig Maavanin explained why he was offended by the name of the show.

“We don’t have a problem with the show necessarily, is just the name” Maavanin said. “The genocide that was committed against the Armenians by the Turkish government, was under the Young Turks political party.”

In an email to The Sundial a TYT spokesperson stressed their stance on the situation.

“The name of the show does not refer to any specific, historical incarnation of The Young Turks. Our show reflects the American Heritage Dictionary definition: ‘Young, progressive or insurgent member of an institution, movement or political party; young person who rebels against authority or societal expectations.’ Our anti-establishment ethos makes us Rebel Headquarters for anyone who’s tired of the same bought-and-paid-for establishment politicians,” they said.

Students can also watch a report in which Kasparian displays TYT’s transparency on the issue.

 

Watch the exchange here:

 

 

  • Orhan Tan

    The below letter was submitted to Professor Harrison:

    Prof. Dianne F. Harrison,
    President, California State University Northridge

    Dear President,
    I would like to exlain to you first my regrets and my view points very briefly concerning the Armenian students’ unfortunate protest against Prof. George Gawrych.
    Prof. Gawrych was invited by your University and the students of your University were supposed to respect the speaker considering the global Universities’ concepts. At the very beginning of his conference shut off by those students is an example of hatred and racist approach of those fanatic Armenians together with the assault against an academician’s speech of freedom. They do not tolerate any different view apart from what they have heard from their parents and what they read from mostly biased documents. We can not accept the Armenian accusations against Turkish nation with such a crime against humanity. That is why the Turkish Government proposed a commission of international historians and law academicians be established to uncover what really happened those unfortunate years reviewing all available states’ archives. Armenian side refrains from such a very fair and just proposal. In order to describe any event as genocide there should be international judicial decision in accordance with the United Nations’ 1948 Convention. If the Armenian side was sure the documents they had were not fabricated ones they would not hasitate to have applied any international court to make use of some profits. But, in doing so, they are afraid of their accusations would be ended. European Court of Human Rights 2013 and 2015 verdicts rejected Armenian claims of genocide.
    My last words for Prof. William Watkins, Dean of students, who said “The university shares your commitment to the pursuit of truth about all aspects of Armenian history….” I do not know how he attained the Armenian history information, but I believe he, as an unbiased academician, would be interested in the excerpts from valid documents I submit as enclosure to my message.
    Thank you, Distinguished President, for the time you have spared for my view points.
    Respectfully yours,

    P.S. The enclosure can not be published here, sorry…

    • FresnoArmenians

      Orhan —Dianne Harrison doesn’t give a rats ass.
      You waste your time in California with your nonsense, you should be fixing Turkey right now. The Gulenists/ CIA (NATO Gladio Armies) are going to rip up Turkey and destroy it. If you gave 2 shits about America or Turkey you would be closing down the Gulen Charter schools in America they siphon billions of our tax money intended for education that was used to fund the coup on 7/15 in Turkey where over 260 Turkish civilians died and over 2,500 were wounded severely
      They have something terrible planned for Turkey 2 weeks ago all the American families and personnel were asked to leave. Daily there is acts of terrorism in Turkey and you sit here in America trying to push off Ataturk onto Americans like we really care. They don’t care about Ataturk but they do care about Turkey being destroyed by the Gulenists. You are fighting the wrong battle.

      • Orhan Tan

        FA, do you mean Turks leave the stage for you? Then you would be able to deceive the World with false documents. Is that what you want? Please read my message to Dianne Harrison, The target readers are Armenians, not Harrison, if you think over logically. Thank you for giving me chance to reply you.

  • umran yarar

    Diaspora-Armenian youths, radicalized by their hate-cultivating-elders, clearly do not have the ability to explore and discuss controversial issues in a reasoned, scholarly manner, which is one of the main traits that make universities vibrant places. They think this is a game where you attack, intimidate and terrorize peaceful conference goers, disrupt scholarly lectures, and force professors who have written books upon the subject to leave. They have to grow up to realize that they are partaking in hate crimes while trampling upon the rights of others to free speech. In that regards, I have to say that Diaspora-Armenian Youth have begun to look more and more like the Hitler Youth.

    • lily

      your need help!!

      • FresnoArmenians

        Umran is too busy trying to push Ataturk off on Californians as some sort of Saint Savior of Turkey. Yet he does nothing about the true enemy of Turkey and that is the Gulen Movement (CIA/NATO supported) they are ripping Turkey apart and destroying the US American Educational system. They used our tax dollars from their network of charter schools to fund the coup on 7/15 that killed 250+ Turkish civilians and 2,500+ civilians severely wounded. This same group that operates Magnolia Charter Schools in California is demonizing Turkey and Erdogan to the parents and students had them send a snarky letter to the Turkish Consulate of LA. Umran, Orhan et al you are fighting the wrong battle you should be shutting down the Gulen Movement that is who hates Kemal Ataturk in Turkey They are no one’s friend only MONEY is their friend. http://www.slideshare.net/GulenCemaat/magnolia-science-academyletter-to-turkish-consul-general-final

  • umran yarar

    I strictly condemn such shameful act conducted by the Armenian students in the university.Obstruction and preclusion of fredom of speech in any university is a vulgar and ignorant act of brutality unfitting to the understanding of academic freedom .,

    Now , in this section of my comments I would like to draw the public attention on Armenian allegations……….
    1.The allegations of the ”so-called Armenian genocide” are an international lie.Documents from not only Turkish but also Russian archives refute these international liars.The documents show that imperialists from the west and from Tsarist Russia were responsible for the situation boiling over between Muslims and Armenians.The Great Powers , which wanted to divide the Ottoman Empire , provoked a section of the Armenians , with whom we had lived in peace for centuries and incited them to violence.The Turks defended their homeland from these attacks.In fact, the lie of the ”Armenian genocide ” was first invented in 1915 by the Imperialists of England, France and Tsarist Russia, who wanted to divide Ottoman Empire during the first world war.As Chamberlain later admitted,this was war propoganda.Even Lenin ,Stalin and other leaders of the Soviet revolution wrote about the Armenian question.They said in their reports that no genocide of Armenian people had been carried out by the Turkish authorities.This statement was not intended as propaganda at the time .In secret reports the Soviet leaders and Armenian leaders(HOVANNES KATCHZNOUNI) said – this is very important- and the Soviet archives confirm that at that time there were occurences of ethnic conflict, slaughter and massacres between Armenians and Muslims.But Turkey was on the side of those defending their homeland and Armenians were on the side of the imperialist powers and their instruments.In fact, ?t was the big Trauma between peoples and both sides suffered a lot. It should be acknowledged that massacres took place but justifies them in the name of the laws of war and maintains that the massacres were perpetrated by the Armenian as well as by theTurkish side. After that Ottoman Empire moved thousands of Armenians from the borders of Russia towards what are now Syria and Iraq. But, ?t should be known that this deportation was not the genocidal purposes but only for security needs and purposes.Now , I would like to ment?on here a very important document which is the confessions of the F?rst Pr?me M?n?ster and also Nat?onal hero of INDEPENDENT ARMENIAN REPUBL?C( HOVANNES KATCHZNOUNI) about the Armenian deportat?on in 1915 .
    TH?S MANIFESTO OF KATCHZNOUNI is the report presented by h?m to the DASHNAG party congress in 1923 .AND IT BASICALLY COVERS AUTOCR?T?C?SM OF THE ARMEN?AN MOVEMENTS DUR?NG F?RST WORLD WAR.?N TH?S REPORT, HE CLEARLY CONFESS THAT HOW THE ARMEN?ANS CHEATED BY THE WEST , WHY THE TURKISH REACTIONS OCCURED AND WHY THE ARMENIANS WERE WRONG.THIS REPORT HAS BEEN H?DED FOR MANY YEARS BY THE ARMEN?AN GOVERNMENT FROM THE PUBL?C AND LATER IT WAS ?SSUED BY THE SOV?ET GOVERNMENT AND F?NALLY IT WAS PUBL?SHED IN MY COUNTRY ANDTHE UN?TED STATES AS WELL ( IN NEW YORK DATED1955).Now I send you this report as an Enclosure.You have to read ?t s?nce ?t ?s the very ?mportant f?rst hand proof about Armen?an deportat?on in 1915.and so-called genocide .

    2,In this section of my comments,I would like to mention you briefly about PER?NÇEK’S TR?AL ?N EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN R?GHTS ENDED ?N 15 0CTOBER 2015 MR. PER?NÇEK WHO ?S THE DEN?AL OF SO-CALLED ARMEN?AN GENOC?DE ,WON THE LAWSU?T AGA?NST SWITZERLAND GOVERNMENT.In fact th?s case was dealing with the freedom of speech of the denying of So-called Armenian genocide. Moreover, only denying Holacoust was approved as a crime by all the nations as ?t was recognised by the Nurnberg criminal court after the second world war.

    Asyou know Switzerland, one of the country among 4s (France,Greece,GreekCyprus and Switzerland) legally approves that denying of So-called Armenian genocide is a crime and this country considers subject crime within the scope of Article 261 bis of the Criminal code ( this article only dealing with racial discrimination and holacoust)

    Mr.Perinçek, who is Turkish politician, in order to protest Switzerland subject criminal code, went to this country .On 7 May 2005 in Lausanne ,18 September 2005 n Köniz(canton of Bern) he stated publicly that So-called Armenian genocide was an international and imperialist lie.Moreover ,on 22 july 2005 he stated in connection with the So-called Armenian genocide that the problem of Armenians , like that of the Kurds , had never been a problem and that it (genocide )had never existed.On 15 July 2005 the Switzerland -Armenian Association lodged a criminal complaint against Mr.Perinçek on account of the mentioned statements and later he was trialed in this country. On 9 March 2007 the Lausanne District Police Court found him guilty of the offence under Article 261 bis of the criminal code and ordered him to pay ninety day-fines of 100 Swiss francs.In fact , this decision is unfair and totally against human rights of freedom of speech.Because, so-called Armenian genocide has not been clearly recognised by any Internat?onal criminal court .Moreover,.It ?s much more different than Jews Holocoust and ?t can not be linked to Holocoust.

    Mr. Perinçek, in the year 2008 , applied EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS in order to dismissed of unfair decision and the charges of the Swizerland court.Finally,This case was ended 17th December 2013 and the appeal phase was ended 15th October 2015 in both phase Mr. Perinçek won the lawsuit agaist Switzerland.Now, Switzerland will abolish subject criminal code and will report to result EU and EU COURT OF HUMAN R?GHTS.within 6 months.

    Now I would like to summarise here ” justified decision”of Human Rights Court,”THE COURT RECOGN?SES THAT DENY?NG THE EX?STENCE OF A MASSACRE AS SUCH HOWEVER LARGE -SCALE ,?S NOT ?N ?TSELF COVERED BY ART?CLE 261 B?S OF THE CR?M?NAL CODE . AS THE LAW CLEARLY STATES, ?T HAS TO CONCERN A GENOC?DE AS DEF?NED BY ,FOR EXAMPLE , THE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION OF 9 DECEMBER 1948 ON THE PREVENTION AND THE PUN?SHMENT OF THE CR?ME OF GENOC?DE AND ART?CLE 6 OF THE ROMA STATUTE

    .THE CHAMBER AND THE GRAND CHAMBER OF HUMAN R?GHTS COURT REL?ED ON D?FFERENT ARGUMENTS ?N ORDER TO D?ST?NGU?SH THE PRESENT CASE (SO-CALLED ARMEN?AN CLA?MS ARE ?NTERNAT?ONAL L?E) FROM THE CASES ?NVOLV?NG HOLACOUST DEN?AL. THE CHAMBER EXPRESSED DOUBTS AS TO THE EX?STENCE OF A ”GENERAL CONSENSUS ” ON THE QUEST?ON WHETHER THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE DUR?NG 1915 AND SUBSEQUENT YEARS ?N TURKEY COULD BE CHARACTER?SED AS ”GENOC?DE ” OF THE ARMEN?AN PEOPLE . ON TH?S BASES ?T DREW A D?ST?NCT?ON BETWEEN THE CR?M?NAL SANCT?ONS ?MPOSED ON ACCOUNT OF THE MR. PER?NCEK’S SPEECHES AND CASES CONCEN?NG DEN?AL OF CR?MES RELAT?NG TO THE HOLOCAUST.ALTHOUGH THE CHAMBER STATED THAT IT WAS NOT ?TS TASK TO EVALUATE H?STOR?CAL EVENTS IT SEEMS THAT WHAT HAPPENED IN TURKEY IN 1915 AND IN GERMANY DUR?NG NAZ? REG?ME ARE THE D?FFERENT CASES .

    in the name of TALATPASA KOM?TES?…

    • lily

      half of the world accepted Armenian Genocide, and more to come. u think you r smarter and more informative then them ?? you just proved your lock of knowledge. you will stay uneducated and without proper knowledge as long as u and your people will deny the truth. you and your people are way to far to talk about human rights, when even right these days thousands of Kurds are being killed in Turkey. have you done your reading about this yet ??

      • umran yarar

        first of all I must confess that the way you express your comments are unkind ,impolite , flippent and far from intellectuality . I think you have to learn and educate yourself first how to discuss and communicate any subject with somebody in a polite manner. The language you use in your comments are street language.So I believe that ?t is useless to discuss any subject with you.

        L?ly , I am historian and I have been working on Armenian lies for more than 20 years.You have to read more books and you have learn facts.

        • lily

          By reading your comments , anyone can tell you have issues,

          You r not a historian, u r a hater , and a toxic to society.

          • FresnoArmenians

            He also is fighting a losing battle, he should be fighting the Gulenists who funded the bloody coup on 7/15 that killed hundreds of Turkish civilians and wounded thousands. They are teaching parents and students to hate Turkey, Erdogan and calling Turkey a terrorist nation they are doing this on MY DIME Why don’t these cowards take on the Gulen Movement who is destroying Turkey and Ataturk’s image? http://www.slideshare.net/GulenCemaat/magnolia-science-academyletter-to-turkish-consul-general-final

          • Choicevoice

            I did not see anything in what he wrote that demonstrated he is a “hater.” He was very kind and polite with you. If you’re referring to the fact that he does not agree with your convoluted views, that does not make one a “hater.” Are you sure you were not looking in the mirror when “u” wrote what “u” wrote?
            .

          • lily

            U sound foolish, aggressive and cynical in all your comments.

          • Choicevoice

            There was nothing “foolish, aggressive and cynical” about calling out your foolishness. Instead of cluttering what should ideally be intelligent discussions these boards represent, in the only fashion that you know (that would be sticking out your tongue and going “Nyah-nya-nya-nya-nyah”), you need to make substantive contributions. If you cannot (and it’s obvious doing so would be difficult, judging by all of the silly and hateful statements you have offered so far), please go away. Remember what your hero, Dr. Samuel Johnson, has instructed you: ” ‘Tis better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.”
            .

        • FresnoArmenians

          You are no historian you are a coward. Take care of the Gulen Movement they are teaching parents and students to hate Turkey ON MY DIME they sent a snarky letter to Turkish consulate LA http://www.slideshare.net/GulenCemaat/magnolia-science-academyletter-to-turkish-consul-general-final

          • Choicevoice

            Oh, he’s a “coward” now, is he? What’s cowardly is to make charges that have no basis… such as calling him a coward, and… oh, almost forgot. Also, your unproven “Armenian genocide” obsession.

            By the way, it would be ethical (I realize you need to look that one up) of you to stop trolling, especially with subject matter that has nothing to do with the article above. There’s hardly a post from you that does not mention “Gulen.” If you keep this up, you’re going to persuade readers you are the human equivalent of pestilence.
            .

      • Choicevoice

        I realize you are an intellectual giant in the way you have formed your words, Lily, so you must understand the fact that people get bamboozled by powerful forces laying out one-sided propaganda cannot substitute for evidence… no matter how great their numbers. Since you are condemning the one you have addressed as having a “lock of knowledge,” and of being “uneducated,” perhaps you should be kind and take the trouble to educate him, and the rest of us. Especially since you are so mentally superior. Please start by telling us… what is your evidence for an Armenian genocide? That is, the kind that do not constitute opinions, but the kind that would be accepted by a court of law. We are waiting.
        .

        • lily

          I really don’t care about your opinion. !! u r nonsense …

          • Choicevoice

            My “opinion” is one that would be shared by any reasonable person, and that is if you are going to charge a party with a crime, you cannot do it out of thin air; you need evidence. If you charge someone with a crime without evidence, you show yourself to be an unethical, hateful and stupid person. I realize you are only six-years-old, but your immaturity does not give you a pass. You must come up with factual evidence.
            .

        • lily

          listen choice voice, u try to find yourself first, get a life!! u sound lost and stupid, . the best we can hope for you and your people is that your stupidity isn’t passed down to your children.

    • FresnoArmenians

      What about the hateful conduct by the parents and students of Gulen charter schools Magnolia Science Academy that sent a very rude letter to your Turkish Consulate (Gezer) Gulenists are teaching students that Turkey abuses human rights and that ISIS and Turkey, Erdogan are the one and same http://www.slideshare.net/GulenCemaat/magnolia-science-academyletter-to-turkish-consul-general-final

      • Henrik Øelund

        Turkey abusing human rights…I’m in shock!
        Erdogan is such a democratic leader!
        LOL

        • lily

          your mean Dictator , LOL

  • Orhan Tan

    Comment from Ulku Bassoy,

    “Armenian students should learn to listen to others’ ideas and assessments for conceiving the truth. They should learn the well established verdict which became judicial precedent, of the European Court of Human Rights, by virtue of Perincek v. Swiss Case, in the years of 2013 and 2015.

    Obstruction of free speech in any university is a shameful and ignorant act of brutality unfitting to the concept of academic liberty in all democratic countries.

    I encourage Armenia and Armenians to learn what “genocide” is, and come face to face with the true nature of the tragic 1915 events avoiding hate speech and actions against Turkey and Turks! Freedom of speech “a la Suisse” is worthless!
    I urge the Alpha Epsilon Omega, and the Alpha Gamma Alpha members read and grasp their Dean’s reply well”.

    • FresnoArmenians

      We are not going to listen to Armenian hater Perincek who crawled into Damascus over 6 months ago trying to help Erdogan arrange a partnership with Russia, Syria, Iran and pull away from the Western NATO camp that is destroying Turkey with their agent Tools the Gulen Movement. Look what those A-holes teach students and parents about Turkey, iSIS, and Erdogan that you are all the same as ISIS this is what they use my tax dollars to do? Oh and fund the coup on 7/15 that killed and injured many Turkish civilians and you sit here in my country of America barking to us how Ataturk is some savior? WTF- Orhan take care of the issue with the Gulenists i am sick of them stealing my money – if I protest in front of the Turkish Consulate LA i do it on my own time and dime – the Gulenists are using our educational money to vilify Turkey, Erdogan and their crappy human rights record. http://www.slideshare.net/GulenCemaat/magnolia-science-academyletter-to-turkish-consul-general-final

    • chemkeeder

      Dear Mr. Tan,

      I infer that you are taking over from the elderly sun-drenched troll in chief of Orange County, Kirlikovali, whose ever-changing stories as to how Armenians killed his parents in mythical villages throughout the Balkans were beginning to wear thin, even on Turks who could stand to read them.

      We can exchange views some time as to whether the Armenian-identified students obstructed free speech. After all, the First Amendment prohibits only the government from doing so. They at most may have trespassed civilly. I note they were not arrested. It’s a distraction at worst.

      Why, oh why, does a Turk such as yourself worry about the alleged obstruction of a single speech here by private actors, when there is government control of the press and the public dissemination of ideas in Turkey?

      The answer seems to be that the official Turkish Diaspora is completely gutless. Yesterday you were all Kemalists who warned us of Islamization by AK Party, and today, when the right of a man to drink Raki is in danger, and the AK helps and then makes a secret of its help to ISIS, you waste time by denouncing Armenians.

      The Turkish house is on fire, and you are upset about something minor, and elsewhere. Armenians are no threat to anyone. Erdogan and ISIS are. Your obsession with the former blinds you to the latter.

      I see nothing you have ever posted complaining about the oppression of the rights of citizens f Turkey.

  • Vick

    If a person with a history of holocaust denial started a show called the Nazis, people would be outraged, but somehow they want us Armenians to accept this?

  • Truth

    Why are TYT such cowards? Why don’t they clearly clarify what the name of their show means and what their stance is on the Armenian Genocide? Cenk spent years denying the genocide ever happened and then named his show after the group that committed this genocide. He’s now backtracked and said HE DOES NOT KNOW whether a genocide took place as he isn’t a historian. What a sorry ass excuse for an acknowledgment of a genocide.

    They should firstly clarify what the name of their show means and why people shouldn’t associate it with the Young Turks fascist group that committed the Armenian Genocide.

    • Choicevoice

      That was quite a disingenuous moniker you have selected for yourself. The one you are criticizing is a great deal more honest, with that statement of his that you have ridiculed. Indeed, we do not know if a genocide took place. The British, who had every reason to “give it” to the Turks as their victors after the war, could not come up with a sliver of evidence. Everything pointed to today as evidence, including Ambassador Morgenthau, New York Times articles, the Wellington House British propaganda division, the 1919-20 kangaroo courts-martial, were all rejected.

      Repeat: The British themselves rejected what is typically pointed to today as evidence, during their nearly three-years-long investigation for the Malta Tribunal. The British even had access to the Ottoman archives (you know, the institution that opened its doors to all years ago while Armenia keeps its own archives closed) and appointed an Armenian to find the dirt. He failed.

      So if you really are into “Truth” — and please excuse me as I stifle a snicker — what is your evidence? Try to never mind your usual B.S. (we know you can’t, of course… just sayin’), really; what is your evidence?

      Don’t forget; the 1948 genocide law tells us nations cannot be held culpable of genocide, only individuals can. The victims have to be completely innocent, such as the Jews of WWII, and cannot be a political group — as Armenians were, once the Dashnaks took over many Ottoman-Armenian villages, as they prepared for their great betrayal and treachery against their nation. Furthermore, you must have proof of “intent.” Really. You can’t charge a crime unless you have the evidence, right? That would be immoral, as you would be the first to admit, if you were accused of a crime out of thin air.

      While you’re at it, why don’t you tell us about how the Armenians, from lands occupied by their Russian (and after the war, French) allies, systematically mass-murdered hundreds of thousands of Turks, Muslims and Jews? We have Russian eyewitness reports, British Col. Wooley who estimated the Armenians slaughtered 300,000-400,000 in Van and Bitlis alone, documented photographs that leave Armin Wegner’s undocumented and prove-nothing shots in the dust, and the 1919 report of the pro-Armenian Americans, Niles and Sutherland: http://louisville.edu/a-s/history/turks/Niles_and_Sutherland.pdf

      What’s that, “Truth”? Those lives don’t count? It would be refreshing if those of your ilk come down from your horse and treat all humans as equals… but we shall leave that unlikelihood for another day.
      .

  • Orhan Tan

    Where is Cenk Uygur’ s comment?

    • FresnoArmenians

      Cenk is a very bright person but his biggest problem is he thinks he is always right and everyone else is either lying or simply wrong. Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian are both ranting and raving lunatics, listen to Ana here ranting it’s unprofessional. I understand Cenk’s logic of hiring Ana I understand he thought it would get him lead way into the American Armenian population and to those of us with deep connections to broadcasting and film. Unfortunately it’s backfired on him, and it’s too bad because he is very bright and a non practicing lawyer, for some crazy reason. Cenk cannot wrap his head around the Armenian Genocide and has a dark psyche from the way he was brought up in a typical Turkish household that teaches Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Kurds are liars, and traitors and deserve to be killed all of them. Cenk will say that there was mass killings of Armenians but stops short of saying he doesn’t believe it was a genocide. Cenk has no hatred toward Armenians but I don’t believe his days in broadcasting will be much longer, he simply needs to be less self-rightous, indignant. No one likes a know it all. Orhan Tan, Cenk used poor taste naming his show “The Young Turks” he should change the name. It’s embarrassing to both Armenians and Turks

      • Choicevoice

        The only thing that is “embarrassing” is the way you continue to pollute these boards with your nonsense. Readers may turn to my response to “The Genocidal Turks” (currently above) explaining that the term “The Young Turks” means “a progressive movement,” an entirely appropriate term for the progressive program that is The Young Turks. As for those who believe the original Young Turks who inspired the now-common term were genocidal — they were not. You must insist on the evidence, which is nonexistent.

        “Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian are both ranting and raving lunatics” — presumably, it takes one to know one. “Turkish household that teaches Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Kurds are liars, and traitors and deserve to be killed all of them.” These ugly and phenomenally inaccurate words can only come from a “ranting and raving lunatic.”

        “Cenk will say that there was mass killings of Armenians but stops short of saying he doesn’t believe it was a genocide.” That is because “mass” (that’s debatable; you need evidence) killings and “genocide” are two different things. The My Lai Massacre in Vietnam was not a genocide. In order to prove a genocide, you can’t get away from the need for evidence. Instead of sputtering your venom, if you were a person of integrity, you would concentrate on offering what you believe is factual evidence. Unfortunately, you have no idea of the meaning of the word “integrity.”
        .

  • The Genocidal Turks

    Cenk Uygur has a long history of denying the Armenian Holocaust. In college he tried to defund the Armenian club on Genocide memorial day for running an advertisement about the Genocide. Then he wrote an article calling the Genocide a myth. Then he named his show The Young Turks, the name of rapists and genocidal killers. Then he wrote more articles, one appeared in Salon while a longer article was placed on The Young Turks website where it stayed for years.

    The dictionary definition was only added years later and after Cenk’s Genocide denial was removed from the website. So the whole dictionary definition excuse really doesn’t add up.

    In April this year Cenk released a statement where he made a non-apology and continued to refuse to say the Armenian Holocaust was Genocide. In August when asked he again repeated that he refuses to call it Genocide.

    People wouldn’t accept a show called The Nazis or The SS created by a Holocaust denier and they should be criticized for it. It’s time for them to change the name, like they’ve called on the Redskins to change theirs. Ana Kasparian is a self-hating Armenian who was hired a year after Cenk dropped out of a deal to host debates because of protests from the Armenian community, she’s the Uncle Tom of TYT. The criticism is warranted and reporters should look into the facts about Cenk’s denial before repeating the talking points of TYT’s PR people uncritically.

    • Choicevoice

      You mean the “Nazis,” as the ones the European Armenians joined, participating in the Holocaust? They didn’t do so in a vacuum. In 1910, Dashnak historian Varandian spelled out what was required as the patriotic duty of Armenians, the necessity to regard themselves as racially superior, while Turks and Muslims were to be regarded as subhumans.

      Don’t equate the Holocaust with your fantasy of an Armenian genocide; one is proven, the other is not. If you do not agree, spill the beans. What is your proof? No, I’m not kidding. Really, what’s the proof?

      Hateful opinions by missionaries and consuls and foreign newspaper writers do not count as evidence. We are talking about the kind that would be respected by an honorable court of law.

      “Ana Kasparian is a self-hating Armenian…” that is a terrible thing for you to have written. Simply terrible.

      The moniker you have selected is despicable, and if you had a conscience, you would be ashamed of yourself. Luckily for you, that won’t happen.

      If you cannot prove this horrible genocide assertion — and you cannot, despite the endless hateful Armenian genocide propaganda books that have been written (yes, you can even resort to the worst of the worst, written by the unconscientious Vahakn Dadrian) — then for you to have chosen that moniker is truly inexcusable.

      The tragedy is, you cannot empathize at all with my accusation. You are so lost in your hatred and self-righteousness, you cannot begin to understand what a despicable thing you have done, by choosing a moniker that invites great prejudice against an ethnic group you love to hate.

      The irony, of course, is that during the war, it was the Armenians who engaged in systematic extermination, mass-murdering some half-million Turks, Muslims and Jews. (Roughly the same number of Armenians who had lost their lives, only most Armenians died non-violently, of famine and disease.) The Armenians slaughtered while their Russian (and after the war, their French) allies occupied great Ottoman regions since 1914. The population was defenseless, and your forefathers, indoctrinated with Dashnak hatred, often killed their victims in the most deplorable and sadistic of ways… looking upon their victims as little more than animals. Your forefathers engaged in their extermination campaign deliberately, intentionally, and systematically.

      The world does not know this side of the coin, because Armenian terrorists from the 1970s-80s and their later “genocide scholar” allies became all too successful in getting everyone to swallow this evil genocide fabrication. Of course, much of the world has been conditioned to look upon Turks as villains,to the delight of those as yourself, so it’s not only hard to believe that the Turks could be victims, but even those who come to realize their victimization do not care, because they consider some lives to be less valuable than ever.

      Right up your racist credo. Congratulations.
      .

      • The Genocidal Turks

        The name is a critique of “The Young Turks” name, a name that describes the movement and government responsible for the Armenian Genocide. In that sense they truly are “The Genocidal Turks”. Not all Turks were Genocidal, some tried to help save Armenians from the Genocide they witnessed happening. For example Mehmet Celal Bey the governor of Aleppo, Hasan Mazhar Bey the governor of Ankara, Süleyman Nazif Bey the Vali of Baghdad, Faik Ali Ozansoy Bey governor of Kutahya, Mustafa Aga Azizoglu the district governor of Malatya, and Huseyin Nesimi Bey. They were honorable Turks who tried to save Armenians from the Genocidal Turks.

        You want to talk about Nazis and the lessons they learned from the Armenian Genocide?

        The Turks formed a ‘Special Organisation’ – Teshkilat-i Makhsusiye – to carry out exterminations, an Ottoman predecessor to Hitler’s Einsatzgruppen, the German ‘Special Action Groups’.

        Franz von Papen, for example, was chief of staff of Fourth Turkish Army during the 1914-18 war and served as Hitler’s vice chancellor in 1933. During the Second World War, he was the Third Reich’s ambassador to Turkey. Another German who knew the intimate details of the Armenian genocide was Lieutenant General Hans von Seeckt, who was chief of the Ottoman General Staff in 1917. He laid the groundwork for the Wehrmacht in the 1920s and was honoured by Hitler with a state funeral on his death in 1936. Much more sinister was the identity of a young German called Rudolf Hoess, who joined the German forces in Turkey as a teenager. In 1940 he was appointed commandant of Auschwitz, and he became deputy inspector of all Nazi concentration camps at SS headquarters in 1944.

        Scheubner-Richter was German vice-consul in Erzerum and witnessed Turkish massacres of Armenians in Bitlis province, writing a long report on the killings for the German chancellor. In all, he submitted to Berlin fifteen reports on the deportations and mass killings, stating in his last message that with the exception of a few hundred thousand survivors, the Armenians of Turkey had been exterminated (ausgerottet). He described the methods by which the Turks concealed their plans for the genocide, the techniques used to entrap Armenians, the use of criminal gangs, and even made a reference to the Armenians as ‘these “Jews of the Orient” who are wily businessmen’. Scheubner-Richter met Hitler only five years later and would become one of his closest advisers, running a series of racist editorials in a Munich newspaper which called for a ‘ruthless and relentless’ campaign against Jews so that Germany should be ‘cleansed’. When Hitler staged his attempted coup against the Bavarian government, Scheubner- Richter linked arms with Hitler as they marched through the streets and was shot in the heart and killed instantly by a police bullet.

        Soghomon Tehlirian’s trial and subsequent acquittal in 1921 meant that details of the Armenian Holocaust were widely known to the German public. Franz Werfel, the German-Jewish novelist, wrote a prophetic warning of the next Holocaust in his account of Armenian resistance to the Turkish killers, Forty Days of Musa Dagh. He lectured across Germany in 1933, only to be denounced by the Nazi newspaper Das Schwarze Korps as a propagandist of ‘alleged Turkish horrors perpetrated against the Armenians’. The same paper – and here was another disturbing link between the Armenian Holocaust and the Jewish Holocaust still to come – condemned ‘America’s Armenian Jews for promoting in the U.S.A. the sale of Werfel’s book’.

        The real difference between the Armenian Holocaust and the Jewish Holocaust, of course, is that Germany has admitted its responsibility while successive Turkish governments have chosen to deny the Armenian genocide.

        • Choicevoice

          Well! We have a person pretending to be a “historian” in our midst.

          The reason why the program was named “The Young Turks” was not to celebrate the actual Young Turks, but to capitalize on the “dictionary definition,” which means members of a progressive movement. When a group of young Republicans from the USA in the 1960s used this term, they were not thinking about WWI, nor was a political group in Thailand in the 1970s which used this term, nor did over half-a-dozen other groups who have similarly used the term. It is pretty low and feeble-minded to blast this program for having used the term that was attributed to the WWI Young Turks, but now has nothing to do with the WWI Young Turks. (Of course, the tactic was just one of many to try and draw attention to the zealots’ beloved genocide.)

          As for the historical Young Turks, anyone who wishes to demonstrate they were “genocidal” can’t just use the term, “The Genocidal Turks” as a substitute for genocidal proof; they must come up with the evidence that evaded even the British at the end of WWI, when they looked for nearly three years, in preparation for the Malta Tribunal. The British even were in possession of the Ottoman archives when they had occupied Istanbul, and even appointed an Armenian named Haig Khazarian to find evidence. He could not. Every single prisoner was ultimately released.

          What the CUP government did was resettle their treacherous Armenians after half-a-year of tolerating their rebellions, while the Armenians’ allies, Britain, France and Russia, nipped at every front, waiting to devour the Ottoman country and split it between themselves… as they had agreed to do, via secret treaties. Resettlement is not genocide. Most of the half-million Armenians who died lost their lives from famine and disease, the same reasons that claimed the lives of millions of other Ottomans.

          “Not all Turks were Genocidal.” Awwww, how sweet. See, the fellow who calls himself “The Genocidal Turks” was only talking about a select few Turks whom he thinks committed genocide without providing any evidence, obviously in knowledge that according to the 1948 U.N. Genocide Law, a nation cannot be blamed for genocide, only individuals can be. Yet of course, when one hatefully picks a moniker such as “The Genocidal Turks,” he is aware that no one is going to say, “Oh. Of course ‘The Genocidal Turks’ did not mean ‘all’ Turks, only those individuals who may be proven to have committed genocide.” Yes, how very honest of you, Mr. “The Genocidal Turks,” to try and wriggle your way out of that one.

          “The Turks formed a ‘Special Organisation’ – Teshkilat-i Makhsusiye – to carry out exterminations.” Oh, really?

          The Special Organization developed between 1903-07 and took on that name from 1913 on. According to Philip Stoddard, author of the only scholarly full-scale study of the subject in 1963, the SO functioned like a Special Forces outfit, kind of like the SEALS. They had plenty on their hands to worry about with three powerful imperialist nations working to devour the Ottoman Empire, and concentrated on military operations in the Caucaus, Egypt and Mesopotamia. (Yes, it makes perfect sense that at the brink of their nation’s extinction, the few thousand men of the SO were going to concern themselves with Armenians.) Stoddard maintains the SO played no role in the Armenian relocation program.

          The reason why our “little historical friend” mentions the SO is because that most unconscientious of genocide activists, a dishonest character who mistranslates and takes things out of context, and simply makes things up, just so his “genocide” agenda may be served. Mr. Vahakn Dadrian began to come up with SO theories in the 1980s. The only thing that ties the SO in with Armenians is “gossip,” the word Gwynne Dyer, one of the very few scholars who had done extensive research in the Ottoman military archives, has used.

          If a nation is going to have a “genocide,” naturally we need to have a body that carries out the genocide. So an unscrupulous character as Dadrian comes up with a baseless theory connected by the flimsiest of threads, and his disciples, such as “The Genocidal Turks,” are happy to repeat such lies in their campaign of misinformation.

          “The Genocidal Turks” later cites a few Germans from WWI who later served in the Third Reich, as if that would prove… genocide?? For example, this “Rudolf Hoess, who joined the German forces in Turkey as a teenager” and, we are told, was involved with concentration camps many years later… are we now being told that all German forces stationed in the Ottoman Empire were involved in their fantasy of an Armenian genocide? (So you see, Hoess took his genocidal experience from WWI, and applied it to WWII. Incredible.)

          Armenians can be some narcissists, all right. They have the delusion that everything that happened in the Ottoman Empire during WWI was connected to their imagined extermination of the Armenians.

          “Scheubner-Richter was German vice-consul in Erzerum and witnessed Turkish massacres of Armenians in Bitlis province.” Scheubner-Richter “witnessed” in exactly the same mold as that other famous “eyewitness,” U.S. Ambassador Morgenthau, who never left Istanbul & surroundings in 1915. Foreign consuls rarely if ever ventured out to the dangerous rough terrain; from the confines of their safe consular buildings, they relied on their Armenian interpreters (Armenians who had prospered for centuries mainly had the wealth to school their children with quality education) who were happy to follow the Dashnak guide for deceit, and told the Christian-prejudiced consuls anything the Armenians wanted… and anything that easily fed into the belief systems of biased Christian Westerners, who were taught Turks were only good for chopping off heads, and that Armenians were poor and innocent lambs.

          The only ones engaged in massacres at Bitis were Armenians. The British Colonel Wooley estimated the Armenians mass-murdered between 300,000 and 400,000 Turks and Muslims in Van and Bitlis alone.

          The acquittal of Soghoman Tehlirian, Talat Pasha’s assassin, will forever serve as a black stain on Germany, just as that country’s recent recognition of the nonexistent genocide from prejudiced and non-historical politicians. There is a Tehlirian biography in an Armenian magazine which revealed during the time Tehlirian’s family was being cruelly mistreated on the relocation road (with Tehlirian present), as Tehlirian perjured himself during that trial, Tehlirian had actually hooked up with the forces of Antranik, who best excelled in battle while butchering defenseless Turkish and Muslim villagers. By coincidence, Tehlirian encountered his own brother who had done the very same, indicating the extent of Ottoman-Armenian treachery.

          The Germans were thoroughly defeated after the war, and probably did not want to antagonize their victors; the decision at Tehlrian’s trial was a foregone conclusion, and the types of witnesses who were called had nothing to do with the murder case, such as the hateful German missionary Johannes Lepsius, and the Armenian bishop Balakian. (Who was among the Armenians arrested on that fateful date of April 24; that is, he was among the ones we are always told were all “massacred.”)

          Franz Werfel wrote his novel as a parable for the upcoming Holocaust. He based his beliefs on the forgeries of Aram Andonian. Once he learned he was duped, according to his friend Erich Feigl, he was too afraid to rescind his claims, knowing how violent Armenian zealots can get. “The Forty Days of Musa Dagh” was another example of Armenian rebellion, instead of what legend tells us, heroic Armenians who fought back against extermination. They were rescued by their French allies through radio contact (rather than the other legendary explanations, one of which was hanging up a bedsheet with the phrase, “Christians in Need”), and were likely put in service in the French Armenian Legion, so that they could continue to do what they love to do, massacre Turks… especially once France took over Marash, after the war.

          “The real difference between the Armenian Holocaust and the Jewish Holocaust” is that one is a real genocide, while the first fictitious one was created for political reasons. Thanks to Armenian terrorists from the 1970s-80s and their crooked genocide scholar allies, much of the prejudiced world has come to accept this lie. Right-minded people only need ask: Where is the evidence proving an Armenian genocide? (Remember, being directed to nations, or states, or respected people such as the Pope, who share the same “opinion,” is not the same as factual evidence. Armenians and their allies go to prejudiced parties to get them to agree on their genocide, as a substitute for the evidence they do not possess.)

          Note that our deceptive pal, who has chosen such a despicable moniker for himself, offers no evidence. He has endless propaganda ammunition he will continue to copy and paste, in the knowledge that those as myself are few, and have better things to do than to keep checking his dishonesty and/or delusions. Notice as well he made no reference to the ACTUAL systematic extermination plan carried out during that time, by his bloodthirsty forefathers that I spoke of (corroborated even by pro-Armenians, such as Niles and Sutherland: http://louisville.edu/a-s/history/turks/Niles_and_Sutherland.pdf ), because in his hateful mind, the lives of subhuman Turks and Muslims simply do not count. It’s truly difficult to imagine the lack of character genocide-obsessed racists have; they will say anything they can get away with, in order to patriotically serve their genocide-affirming duty.
          .

        • Choicevoice

          (3 of 3.)
          The acquittal of Soghoman Tehlirian, Talat Pasha’s assassin, will forever serve as a black stain on Germany, just as that country’s recent recognition of the nonexistent genocide from prejudiced and non-historical politicians. There is a Tehlirian biography in an Armenian magazine which revealed during the time Tehlirian’s family was being cruelly mistreated on the relocation road (with Tehlirian present), as Tehlirian perjured himself during that trial, Tehlirian was actually hundreds of miles away at the time, having hooked up with the forces of the mass-murdering Armenian “hero” Antranik, who best excelled in battle while butchering defenseless Turkish and Muslim villagers. By coincidence, Tehlirian encountered his own brother who had done the very same, indicating the extent of Ottoman-Armenian treachery.

          The Germans were thoroughly defeated after the war, and probably did not want to antagonize their victors; the decision at Tehlirian’s trial was a foregone conclusion, and the types of witnesses who were called had nothing to do with the murder case, such as the hateful German missionary Johannes Lepsius, and the Armenian bishop Balakian. (Who was among the Armenians arrested on that fateful date of April 24; that is, he was among the ones we are always told were all “massacred.”)

          Franz Werfel wrote his novel as a parable for the upcoming Holocaust. He based his beliefs on the forgeries of Aram Andonian. Once he learned he was duped, according to his friend Erich Feigl, he was too afraid to rescind his claims, knowing how violent Armenian zealots can get. “The Forty Days of Musa Dagh” was another example of Armenian rebellion, instead of what legend tells us, heroic Armenians who fought back against extermination. They were rescued by their French allies through radio contact (rather than the other legendary explanations, one of which was hanging up a bedsheet with the phrase, “Christians in Need”), and were likely put in service in the French Armenian Legion, so that they could continue to do what they love to do, massacre Turks… especially once France took over Marash, after the war.

          “The real difference between the Armenian Holocaust and the Jewish Holocaust” is that one is a real genocide, while the first fictitious one was created for political reasons, capitalizing on imperialist and Armenian ambitions, greased by Western anti-Turkish bigotry. Thanks to Armenian terrorists from the 1970s-80s and their crooked genocide scholar allies, much of the prejudiced world has come to accept this lie. Right-minded people only need ask: Where is the evidence proving an Armenian genocide? (Remember, being directed to nations, or states, or respected people such as the Pope, who share the same “opinion,” is not the same as factual evidence. Armenians and their allies go to prejudiced parties to get them to agree on their genocide, as a substitute for the evidence they do not possess.)

          Note that our deceptive pal, who has chosen such a despicable moniker for himself, offers no evidence. He has endless propaganda ammunition he will continue to copy and paste, in the knowledge that those as myself are few, and have better things to do than to keep checking his dishonesty and/or delusions. Notice as well he made no reference to the ACTUAL systematic extermination plan carried out during that time, by his bloodthirsty forefathers that I spoke of (corroborated even by pro-Armenians, such as Niles and Sutherland: http://louisville.edu/a-s/hist… ), because in his hateful mind, the lives of subhuman Turks and Muslims simply do not count. It’s truly difficult to imagine the lack of character genocide-obsessed racists have; they will say anything they can get away with, in order to patriotically serve their genocide-affirming duty.
          .

        • Choicevoice

          (2 of 3.)
          “The Turks formed a ‘Special Organisation’ – Teshkilat-i Makhsusiye – to carry out exterminations.” Oh, really?

          The Special Organization developed between 1903-07 and took on that name from 1913 on. According to Philip Stoddard, author of the only scholarly full-scale study of the subject in 1963, the SO functioned like a Special Forces outfit, kind of like the SEALS. They had plenty on their hands to worry about with three powerful imperialist nations working to devour the Ottoman Empire, and concentrated on military operations in the Caucasus, Egypt and Mesopotamia. (Yes, it makes perfect sense that at the brink of their nation’s extinction, the few thousand men of the SO were going to concern themselves with Armenians.) Stoddard maintains the SO played no role in the Armenian relocation program.

          The reason why our “little historical friend” mentions the SO is because that most unconscientious of genocide activists, a dishonest character who mistranslates and takes things out of context, and simply makes things up, just so his “genocide” agenda may be served — Mr. Vahakn Dadrian — began to come up with SO theories in the 1980s. The only thing that ties the SO in with Armenians is “gossip,” the word Gwynne Dyer, one of the very few scholars who had done extensive research in the Ottoman military archives, has used.

          If a nation is going to have a “genocide,” naturally we need to have a body that carries out the genocide. So an unscrupulous character as Dadrian comes up with a baseless theory connected by the flimsiest of threads, and his disciples, such as “The Genocidal Turks,” are happy to repeat such lies in their campaign of misinformation.

          “The Genocidal Turks” later cites a few Germans from WWI who later served in the Third Reich, as if that would prove… genocide?? For example, this “Rudolf Hoess, who joined the German forces in Turkey as a teenager” and, we are told, was involved with concentration camps many years later… are we now being told that all German forces stationed in the Ottoman Empire were involved in Armenians’ fantasy of an Armenian genocide? (So you see, Hoess took his genocidal experience from WWI, and applied it to WWII. Incredible.)

          “Scheubner-Richter was German vice-consul in Erzerum and witnessed Turkish massacres of Armenians in Bitlis province.” Scheubner-Richter “witnessed” in exactly the same mold as that other famous “eyewitness,” U.S. Ambassador Morgenthau, who never left Istanbul & surroundings in 1915. Foreign consuls rarely if ever ventured out to the dangerous rough terrain; from the confines of their safe consular buildings, they relied on their Armenian interpreters (Armenians who had prospered for centuries mainly had the wealth to school their children with quality education) who were happy to follow the Dashnak guide for deceit, and told the Christian-prejudiced consuls anything the Armenians wanted… and anything that easily fed into the belief systems of biased Christian Westerners, who were taught Turks were only good for chopping off heads, and that Armenians were poor and innocent lambs.

          The only ones engaged in massacres at Bitlis were Armenians. The British Colonel Wooley estimated the Armenians mass-murdered between 300,000 and 400,000 Turks and Muslims in Van and Bitlis alone.

          Will continue addressing the other points in another post. (This was 2 of 3…) (Next: 3 of 3.)

        • Choicevoice

          (1 of 3.)

          Well! We have a person pretending to be a “historian” in our midst.

          The reason why the program was named “The Young Turks” was not to celebrate the actual Young Turks, but to capitalize on the “dictionary definition,” which means members of a progressive movement. When a group of young Republicans from the USA in the 1960s used this term, they were not thinking about WWI, nor was a political group in Thailand in the 1970s which used this term, nor did over half-a-dozen other groups who have similarly used the term. It is pretty low and feeble-minded to blast this program for having used the term that was attributed to the WWI Young Turks, but now has nothing to do with the WWI Young Turks. (Of course, the tactic was just one of many to try and draw attention to the zealots’ beloved genocide.)

          As for the historical Young Turks, anyone who wishes to demonstrate they were “genocidal” can’t just use the term, “The Genocidal Turks” as a substitute for genocidal proof; they must come up with the evidence that evaded even the British at the end of WWI, when they looked for nearly three years, in preparation for the Malta Tribunal. The British even were in possession of the Ottoman archives when they had occupied Istanbul, and even appointed an Armenian named Haig Khazarian to find evidence. He could not. Every single prisoner was ultimately released.

          What the CUP government did was resettle their treacherous Armenians after half-a-year of tolerating their rebellions, while the Armenians’ allies, Britain, France and Russia, nipped at every front, waiting to devour the Ottoman country and split it between themselves… as they had agreed to do, via secret treaties. Resettlement is not genocide. Most of the half-million Armenians who died lost their lives from famine and disease, the same reasons that claimed the lives of millions of other Ottomans.

          “Not all Turks were Genocidal.” See, the fellow who calls himself “The Genocidal Turks” was only talking about a select few Turks whom he thinks committed genocide without providing any evidence, obviously in knowledge that according to the 1948 U.N. Genocide Law, a nation cannot be blamed for genocide, only individuals can be. Yet of course, when one hatefully picks a moniker such as “The Genocidal Turks,” he is aware that no one is going to say, “Oh. Of course ‘The Genocidal Turks’ did not mean ‘all’ Turks, only those individuals who may be proven to have committed genocide.” Yes, how very honest of you, Mr. “The Genocidal Turks,” to try and wriggle your way out of that one.

          Will continue addressing the other points in another post. (This was 1 of 3…) (Next: 2 of 3.)