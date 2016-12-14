Crime Blotter December 5-11

Tuesday, Dec. 6

– Two residents of UPA 19 were referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations.

– A fire alarm on the first floor of UPA 10 was falsely activated by an unknown suspect.

– A secured bicycle was stolen from outside the CSUN campus store.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

– An unknown suspect stole a secured bicycle from outside Oviatt Library.

Thursday, Dec. 8

– A suspect was arrested by CSUN officers near Sierra Hall for possession of marijuana under the age of 21. The suspect was released with a notice to appear.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

