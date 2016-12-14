Crime Blotter December 5-11

Tuesday, Dec. 6
– Two residents of UPA 19 were referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations.
– A fire alarm on the first floor of UPA 10 was falsely activated by an unknown suspect.
– A secured bicycle was stolen from outside the CSUN campus store.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
– An unknown suspect stole a secured bicycle from outside Oviatt Library.
Thursday, Dec. 8
– A suspect was arrested by CSUN officers near Sierra Hall for possession of marijuana under the age of 21. The suspect was released with a notice to appear.