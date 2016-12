This week, The Sundial asked students, “Do you think Ohio State’s “Run, Hide, Fight” motto for active shooters is an effective solution? Especially after their stabbing incident on campus last week. Does this motto apply to both active shooter and active stabbing situations?”

This can be related to the school stabbing that happened at USC this past Friday as well.

