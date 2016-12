?On this episode of Greenlight Gonzalo is joined by Luis Marquez as they discuss the impact that some notable animated series’ have had on children and our society.

Gonzalo takes us back to the 90’s and early aughts for some nostalgic shows and Luis brings insight to some of the animated programs currently on the air.

