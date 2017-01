Check out what your Matador athletes are doing this week

By

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Men’s basketball @ Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Men’s volleyball vs. BYU, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Men’s volleyball vs. BYU, 7 p.m.

Men’s track and field @ Cherry & Silver Invitational, All Day

Women’s track and field @ Cherry & Silver Invitational, All Day

Women’s tennis vs. Long Beach State Winter Invitational in Long Beach, All Day

Saturday, Jan. 21

Women’s tennis vs. Long Beach State Winter Invitational in Long Beach, All Day

Men’s track and field @ Cherry & Silver Invitational, All Day

Women’s track and field @ Cherry & Silver Invitational, All Day

Women’s tennis vs. Long Beach State Winter Invitational in Long Beach, All Day

Women’s basketball vs. Cal Poly, 4 p.m.

Women’s water polo vs. Indiana in Santa Barbara, 11:20 a.m.

Women’s water polo vs. USC in Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.

Men’s basketball vs. UC Irvine, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Women’s tennis vs. Long Beach State Winter Invitational in Long Beach, All Day

Women’s water polo vs. Sonoma State in Santa Barbara, 9:10 a.m.

Women’s water polo vs. Michigan in Santa Barbara, 2:45 p.m.

