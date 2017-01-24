Crime Blotter: January 16-22

Monday, Jan. 16

A trash can, trash bin, and cement stand were vandalized with a black marker near Zelzah Ave. and Plummer Street.

An unknown suspect used a white crayon to vandalize an iron fence at UPA 12.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

A man spat on a woman as they were walking past each other. The man was last seen by Santa Susana Hall.

A power case was stolen from an LED trailer parked at the entrance of the B2 parking lot.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in black marker on three bathroom stalls in Sierra Hall.

Black paint was used to write graffiti on the bridge near the duck pond in the orange grove.

It was reported that a known suspect stole an unattended cell phone from a classroom between Dec. 14 and 17.

A victim received a fake check from a prospective employer between Jan. 2 and Jan. 17

Thursday, Jan. 19

No crime was recorded in the log for this day.

Friday, Jan. 20

An unknown suspect vandalized two stall walls with a black marker in Sagebrush Hall.

It was reported an unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B3 parking structure on Jan. 5. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

It was reported that two bikes were stolen from the bike racks outside the dorms between Dec. 27 and Jan. 19.

Saturday, Jan. 21

An unattended cellphone was stolen from the women’s bathroom in Juniper Hall.

Sunday, Jan. 22

An unknown suspect hit a road sign in the G4 parking lot.

