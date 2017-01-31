Crime blotter January 23 – 29

Wednesday, Jan. 25
- It was reported that a secured bicycle was stolen from the dorms over the winter break.
- A bicycle was stolen from the University Village during the winter break. The bike was left unsecured in a storage area.
- It was reported that a resident of the dorms was referred for disciplinary action for an alcohol violation on Dec 11.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- An unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the F9 parking lot and fled from the area between Jan. 22 and 23.
- It was reported that on Jan. 24 a skateboard was stolen from a hallway in Jerome Richfield. The skateboard was left unattended.
- An unknown suspect wrote graffiti on a recycle bin and advertisement board with red marker in Juniper Hall.
Friday, Jan. 27
- An unknown suspect used a pink marker to write graffiti on a wall in Citrus Hall.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- A victim reported that sometime in November, her ex-boyfriend grabbed her arm and pulled her as she tried to walk away.