Crime blotter January 23 – 29

By
Anthony Martinez
-
crime blotter

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • It was reported that a secured bicycle was stolen from the dorms over the winter break.
  • A bicycle was stolen from the University Village during the winter break. The bike was left unsecured in a storage area.
  • It was reported that a resident of the dorms was referred for disciplinary action for an alcohol violation on Dec 11.

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • An unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the F9 parking lot and fled from the area between Jan. 22 and 23.
  • It was reported that on Jan. 24 a skateboard was stolen from a hallway in Jerome Richfield. The skateboard was left unattended.
  • An unknown suspect wrote graffiti on a recycle bin and advertisement board with red marker in Juniper Hall.

Friday, Jan. 27

  • An unknown suspect used a pink marker to write graffiti on a wall in Citrus Hall.

Saturday, Jan. 28

  • A victim reported that sometime in November, her ex-boyfriend grabbed her arm and pulled her as she tried to walk away.

