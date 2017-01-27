Kicking off the spring semester

Students gathered at the Plaza Del Sol for the University Student Union Spring kick-off event, where there was music, games, refreshments and activities.

Nada Elaure, a student event assistant at the USU said “[The USU] is getting students pumped for the semester, and what better way to do that than with free drinks and giveaways.”

In addition, the Plaza del Sol was filled with inflatable basketball and football courses, giant Jenga and a photo booth while DJ Mal-sik was blasting hip-hop to excite students for the new semester.

“I’m [going to] get those A’s and I’m looking forward to good community [this semester],” said Joshua Velandria, a communication major, as he Snapchatted the surrounding students and performers.

The USU will continue to hold weekly Craft Corner and live music events on Thursday, during the semester.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

