It was reported on Thursday that a man was seen following women on campus and taking photos of them without their knowledge.

The man was reportedly seen following women at 9:54 a.m. walking from the USU to the Oviatt Library taking pictures with an IPad from behind.

Two calls were made to the CSUN Police Services has identified the man, but are not releasing his name at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

