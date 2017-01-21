President Trump’s inauguration incites protests in Los Angeles

By
Alejandro Aranda
-
The front of the Trump protest muitlicutural flags were being waved and people were chanting "Not my President" The first row of people were leading the march behind a billboard bus and were holding a banner reading "united against hate" Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

People of all ages and races gathered at the intersection of Olympic and Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles to protest against newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.

From calling Trump a liar and pervert to accusing him of conspiracy with Russia these angry group of protesters wanted only one thing, to prevent Trump from ever becoming President.

Protesters marching down the street in the pouring rain Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

January 20th marked the last day of President Barack Obama and the First Day of Donald Trump as the commander-in-chief. While it was an exciting moment to people who voted for Trump, people who otherwise disagree with the outcome of the election want Trump out of the President’s seat. Those individuals gathered to show their disagreement by marching in an orderly fashion around downtown LA in hopes of attracting enough attention.

Some people held signs to express themselves, while others chanted. All of the protesters followed a bus with an electronic billboard on either side. The bus guided them down a predetermined path in order to safely conduct the event. As people marched on, the intersecting streets were closed during heavy traffic hours turning the streets into parking lots for about a half an hour while everyone passed through.

Protester
Lionel Rivera Malone holds up a poster with a picture of Goldman Sachs who he believes is one of two men that will benefit the most with Trump as president. Photo credit: Alejandro Aranda

Protests have erupted nationwide since the election of President Trump and strong opposition against Trump’s cabinet picks have divided the nation.

  • Joe Yukich

    Alejandro, some advice for you, if you want to become a quality journalist, you need to get your facts accurate in your story….1.) that is not a photo of Goldman Sachs….Goldman Sachs is not a real person. The man in that photo is Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman of Goldman Sachs, who happened to be a strong Hillary supporter. 2.) ” a nation divided over Trumps cabinet picks” …..If you ask the general populous to name one of Trumps cabinet selections they probably couldn’t…..if you asked them to name four Kardasians……they probably could……theres your really problem with America