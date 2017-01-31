San Fernando Valley tackles human trafficking

Human trafficking is spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, but district officials are cracking down on the issue.

According to Councilwoman Nury Martinez, the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Valerio Street is infamous for trafficking.

Martinez’s main concern is to protect young children and teens from traffickers.

CSUN professor Henrik Minassians provided his study on infrastructure and recommended city changes such as trimming trees to make streets more visible and installing more street lights.

LAPD Deputy Chief Bob Green and his team are also working towards prevention.

Valley View News reporter Carolyne Hogikyan has more on the story.

