Sports Calendar 1/31-2/6

Tuesday, 1/31

Men’s golf Folino Invitational, Final Round @ Industry Hills Golf Club, all day

Wednesday, 2/1

Men’s basketball vs. Long Beach State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, 2/2

Women’s basketball vs. Long Beach State, 7 p.m.

Friday, 2/3

Women’s water polo vs. Stanford @ CLU, 11 a.m.

Men’s and women’s track Armory track and field @ Armory Track, 12 p.m.

Women’s tennis vs. Hawai’i Pacific U @ HPU Hawai’i Loa Campus, 1 p.m.

Women’s water polo vs. CSU Monterey Bay @ CLU, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s volleyball vs. Stanford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 2/4

Men’s and women’s track Armory track and field @ NYC, 9 a.m.

Women’s basketball vs. U of Hawaii Manoa, 4 p.m.

Men’s basketball vs. U of Hawaii Manoa, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 2/5

Women’s tennis vs. San Diego @ University of Hawai’i, 2 p.m.

Monday, 2/6

Women’s tennis vs. U of Hawai’i @ University of Hawai’i, 6 p.m.

