Weekly Picks: Denzel Curry, Behind Pixar, LGBT Benefit and more

Monday 1/23

Denzel Curry @ The Roxy

Rapper Denzel Curry, who has worked with Mick Jenkins and Joey Bada$$, will be perform at the Roxy. His latest album “Imperial,” which features Rick Ross and Joey Bada$$, and also has production from DJ Dahi, Steve Lacy (The Internet), and more.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m.

$20

9009 W. Sunset Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

Tuesday 1/24

Another Dawn @ LACMA

This week’s Tuesday Matinees Film Series at LACMA will feature the 1937 film “Another Dawn.” Directed by William Dieterle, the 30s drama is about a British colonel who returns to England and falls in love with an American woman, but problems arise as time goes on.

1:00 p.m.

$4

5905 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Wednesday 1/25

Defend LA: A Benefit For The LA LGBT Center @ Resident DTLA

This benefit, hosted by the Los Angeles LGBT Center, will feature the bands Facial, The Dog Creeps, Pretty Flower, and Radar Eyes.

8:00 p.m.

21+

$7

428 S. Hewitt St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Thursday 1/26

Shadows @ Armer Theater (MZ100)

“Shadows,” a 1959 film directed by John Cassavetes, is considered the forerunner of the American independent film movement. Right in our very own Manzanita Hall, this New York City love story is not one to miss.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Free

CSUN

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

Friday 1/27

Odyssey Theatre and L.A. Contemporary Dance Company present Force Majeaure

This show includes work by four different choreographers. All four showcase situations from society, intimacy, strength, ownership, and more.

8:00 p.m.

$25

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Saturday 1/28

Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down @ El Rey Theatre

Miles Mosley, a multi-instrumentalist, has worked with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Common, Kamasi Washington, and many more. His new album “Uprising,” features his Los Angeles-based collective group The West Coast Get Down.

9:30 p.m.

$20

5515 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Sunday 1/29

The Science Behind Pixar @ The California Science Center

This exhibition invites you to see behind the scenes on the Pixar filmmaking process, touching eight themed interactive sections: modeling, rigging, surfaces, sets & camera, animation, simulation, lighting, and rendering.

10:00 A.M. – 5:00 p.m.

$14.95 – general admission

$11.95 – students & seniors

$9.95 – children

700 Exposition Park Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

