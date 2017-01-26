Weekly Picks: Golden Dragon Parade, First Fridays at The Natural History Museum, open mic night at Da Poetry Lounge

Monday, 1/30

Belladonna of Sadness @ The Cinefamily at The Silent Movie Theatre

A lost masterpiece of Japanese animation, this film has never officially premiered in the U.S. Belladonna of Sadness was produced by the godfather of Japanese anime and manga, Osamu Tezuka. With a psychedelic rock soundtrack and psychedelic light-show imagery, this film will take audiences on a trip.

10:15 p.m.

$12–free for members

611 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Tuesday, 1/31

Da Poetry Lounge @ The Greenway Court Theatre

Da Poetry Lounge is hosting an open mic for people to be heard. They showcase poetry in all forms and anyone is welcomed to hop on the mic.

9 p.m.

$5 (cash only)

544 N. Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Best Women’s Erotica of the Year @ Skylight Books

A night of readings by the contributors of Best Women’s Erotica of the Year series, featuring volumes 1 and 2.

7:30 p.m.

Free

1818 N. Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Wednesday, 2/1

Escape Room LA – Ghost Themed Room: The Theater

This game lands you in an old haunted theater where people must find their way out. Uncover clues and puzzles as you wander through backstage and solve the mysteries to your escape.

7:30 p.m. & 9 p.m.

$32

120 E. 8th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Dub Club @ Echoplex

Join the dance party with Subsuelo and more guest DJ’s in this two-room music event filled with good vibes.

21+

9 p.m.

Free before 10 p.m., $7 after

1154 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Thursday, 2/2

Gabriel Garzon-Montano @ Amoeba

Gabriel Garzon-Montano, signed to Stones Throw Records, will be doing a free in-store performance and signing for his debut album, Jardin.

6 p.m.

Free

6400 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Zoot Suit @ Center Theatre Group

For the 50th anniversary of the Center Theatre Group and in association with El Teatro Campesino, Zoot Suit, a landmark play and film focusing on L.A.’s Pachuco culture, is being celebrated.

8 p.m.

$25-99

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Friday, 2/3

First Fridays @ The Natural History Museum

A “Food for Thought” tour, a discussion called, “Your Plate & Your Gut,” a DJ lounge with special guest, and music performances by Oddisee, Mndsgn, and Dawn.

5 p.m.

$18, free for members

900 Exposition Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

Saturday, 2/4

Golden Dragon Parade @ Chinatown Central Plaza

Celebrating over one hundred years of tradition, this festival will mark the 118th Golden Dragon Parade. The celebration will be taking place in Chinatown along North Broadway.

12 p.m.

Free

943 N. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Sunday, 2/5

Smorgasburg LA @ Alameda Produce Market (ROW DTLA)

Filled with dozens of food vendors and a vintage shopping experience, this event is a mix of what Los Angeles is all about.

10 a.m.

Free

777 S. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

