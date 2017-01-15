Weekly Picks: MLK Day at LACMA, 11th annual Focus on Female Directors

Monday 1/16
MLK Day @ LACMA
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, LACMA will offer free admission to museum guests, except for special exhibits. There will also be free live music and art activities related to celebrating King and his work.
Free
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
5905 Wilshire Blvd,
Los Angeles, CA 90036
School Night! @ the Bardot
This concert is a weekly production that happens every Monday with new artists and one resident DJ. This week there will be performances by Tashaki Miyaki, Low Hum, Lee Dewyze, Rooms, and DJ Sets by Pretty Sister and Hit City DJ’s with KCRW’s Chris Dourdidas.
Free with RSVP done through the website, which closes the day of the event.
Doors open at 8 p.m.
1737 N. Vine St.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tuesday 1/17
The Rise of Sequential Art @ The Last Bookstore
The Last Bookstore is holding a discussion with Matt Kennedy about his book and the world of comics.
Free
7 p.m.
453 S. Spring St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Thursday 1/19
Talib Kweli @ the Belasco Theater
The longtime rapper who has worked with Mos Def, Kanye West, and Pharrell, will perform some of his classics and his latest music at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.
$25
7 p.m.
1050 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Bellevue Presents Seinfeld: A Double-Header @ UCB Franklin
This comedy event is put on by the United Citizens Brigade Theatre. It is a Seinfeld-inspired sketch and improv show.
$7
8 p.m.
5919 Franklin Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Friday 1/20
Breaking News: Turning the Lens on Mass Media @ the Getty Center
This exhibit blends artistry and news media together by showcasing artists who have used mass media as inspiration for their work. All the pieces at the exhibit serve as commentary for the role of news organizations in society.
Free
10 a.m.
1200 Getty Center Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Saturday 1/21
Women’s March in downtown L.A.
As a way to support the civil rights of women, minorities, the LGBQT+ community, and more, there will be marches in most major cities across the US, including in downtown Los Angeles by city hall. The march will begin at Pershing Square and end at city hall.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Pershing Square
532 S. Olive Str
Los Angeles, CA 90013
RIOT LA – Saturday and Sunday at varying locations in Los Angeles
RIOT LA is a comedy festival that includes a range of comedians and improv acts. The performances will happen at multiple venues (which can be found here) that are spread out throughout the L.A. area. Tickets are $20 and up, depending on the performer.
Sunday 1/22
Nature walk @ Topanga State Park
Get some fresh air, exercise, and overlook the San Fernando Valley as you are led on a walk through Topanga Canyon and learn about the unique qualities this trail has to offer.
Free
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Trippet Ranch, Topanga State Park, 20828 Entrada Rd
Topanga, CA 90290