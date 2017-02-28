ASME club to host evening with engineers

The CSUN American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), will host the second “Evening with Engineers” on March 3, at 5 p.m. Students will be able to ask questions and interact with professionals from a variety of engineering fields.

According to ASME President, Gilberto Rosales, “Evening With Engineers” is an opportunity for all students to build professional networks for potential careers as engineers.

“It’s a chance for engineering students to make connections and gain some knowledge from industry professionals,” said Rosales.

The first “Evening with Engineers” at CSUN was held in late 2015 and proved to be extremely successful with more than 150 students in attendance. The club hopes to re-create the same success by inviting professionals specializing in mechanical, electrical, bio, construction, computer and aeronautical engineering.

“It is very important to have a strong professional network; we aim to facilitate the growth of these networks among CSUN students,” said Rosales.

Those interested in learning more about the event can visit the club’s Facebook event page.

Students must RSVP to attend.

