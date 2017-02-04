    Back to back wins for water polo

    Tera Trujillo
    The Matadors started off the season ranked No. 19 in the country, but struggled out of the gates, going 1-3 in the opening weekend of the season. (File photo / The Sundial)

    The women’s water polo team won their first of two non-conference matches against Cal Lutheran on Friday with an end score of 13-5.

    After their first victory, the Matadors took on Cal State Monterey Bay and worked their way to a second victory of 14-9.

    Back to back victories gave CSUN a cumulative 7-0 record against both Cal Lutheran and Cal State Monterey Bay all-time.

    These victories helped boost the Matadors to an overall season record of 4-6.

    CSUN will look to continue their momentum on the road against the UCSB Gauchos Feb. 11 at 12:30 p.m.

