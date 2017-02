The tie over the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the new U.S. secretary of education was broken by Vice President Mike Pence. The final vote was 51-50.

Much of the controversy surrounding DeVos is her lack of qualifications and experience when dealing with public school funding.

Sasha Gomez, a Matador News Reporter, has more on the story, including reactions from CSUN faculty and professors on DeVos confirmation.

