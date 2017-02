Fact: No two people are the same. We know this, yet we still try so hard to be ‘individuals’. We want to find ourselves and what separates us from others. This episode of The Countdown explores the idea of individuality and the motivations that make us strive for it. You’ll hear from Dr. Holly Tonyan, a professor of psychology at CSUN, Sandy Chavez and one of our favorite guests, Dashen Basha.

Enjoy.

