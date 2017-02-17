Crime blotter Feb.13 – Feb.15

Monday, Feb. 13

An unknown suspect hit a victim’s car and fled on Feb. 8. The victim is not sure whether their car was hit in the G3 parking structure or F5 lot.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

An unknown suspect stole a golf cart from campus. The LAPD Mission Division recovered the cart.

An unknown suspect used chalk to write graffiti on Matador Walk.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

A suspect was arrested near Bayramian Hall for brandishing a knife. The suspect was taken to the CSUN station for booking.

It was reported that a bike was stolen from the bike racks near Jacaranda Hall between Feb. 13 and Feb. 15. The bike was secured to the rack with a U-lock.

It was reported that three dorm residents were referred for alcohol-law violations. Eight students were referred for drug-law violations. All referrals were between mid-January to mid-February.

A suspect was believed to be masturbating in a Monterey Hall bathroom. The suspect left before officers showed up.

It was reported that between mid-December and mid-January an unknown suspect stole clothes, a water bottle, an umbrella and food from the victim’s dorm room.

It was reported that on between Jan. 13 and 14 an unknown suspect damaged three door locks of a car in the F10 parking lot.

