Crime blotter Feb. 16 – Feb. 26

Thursday, Feb. 16

It was reported on Feb. 15 that an unknown suspect used chalk to write graffiti on the Sierra Quad sidewalk.

It was reported on Feb. 15 that an unsecured bike was stolen near the SRC.

Three dorm residents were referred for drug and alcohol law violations which were recorded on Dec. 18.

Friday, Feb. 17

An unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B3 parking structure and fled from the scene.

An unknown suspect hit a vehicle in the B5 parking structure.

Between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, an unknown suspect stole a secured bike near Redwood Hall.

Sunday, Feb. 19

An unknown suspect used a fire extinguisher in the second floor hall of Cypress Hall. There was no fire at the scene.

Monday, Feb. 20

It was reported on Feb. 13 that a known suspect assaulted a victim in the SRC. The suspect fled once staff stepped in.

A suspect was arrested for driving without a license and failing to obey a stop sign. They were released with a notice to appear.

On Feb. 18, a bike seat was stolen from a bike near the dorms.

A suspect was reported for saying they would wait for the victim outside a classroom. All parties left before CSUN officers arrived.

On Feb. 16, an unknown suspect stole a parking permit from an unsecured vehicle in the B4 parking lot.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

An unknown male suspect stole recyclables from a bin outside Redwood Hall.

A backpack was stolen from a locker in the first floor men’s locker room in the SRC.

Between Feb. 19 and Feb. 21, an unknown suspect called and sent text messages to a victim.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

A vehicle was hit in the G3 parking structure.

Thursday, Feb. 23

On Feb. 22, a fake bill was used in a transaction at the Sierra Center.

Saturday, Feb. 25

A suspect violated a stay-away order. The suspect fled after a CSUN officer attempted to contact them.

Sunday, Feb. 26

An unknown suspect set a donation bin on fire near the dorms.

A secured bike was stolen near Sierra Hall.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

