Crime blotter: Jan. 30 – Feb. 6

Monday, Jan. 30

A front license plate was stolen from a vehicle in the B6 parking lot.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

A man flashed his genitals to a victim after starting a conversation with her in the Oviatt Library.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

A dorm resident was referred for an alcohol-law violation from November.

An unknown suspect broke a victim’s television screen in the dorms.

Thursday, Feb. 2

An unknown suspect used white paint to write graffiti on a G10 parking lot sign.

It was reported that someone hit a victim’s car in the G3 parking structure on Jan. 30.

It was reported that a bike was stolen from the dorms on Jan. 31.

A bike was stolen from the bike racks outside Jacaranda Hall on Jan. 31

It was reported on Jan. 31 that an unknown suspect was caught smoking at the Transit Center.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Two gold necklaces were stolen from a victim’s dorm. The suspect was a guest to the victim’s roommate.

