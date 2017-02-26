News CSUN men’s volleyball defeat Cal Baptist By Kendall Faulkner - Feb 26, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CSUN’s junior opposite hitter, Arvis Greene Jr., spikes the ball while being double blocked by the Cal Baptist Lancers on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Matadome. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN men’s volleyball took the win against Cal Baptist 3-0 on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Matadome. CSUN’s sophomore middle blocker, Eric Chance, prepares to spike the ball in the third set at the Matadome, on Friday, Feb. 24. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s sophomore setter, Sam Porter (left), pretends to set the ball for sophomore middle blocker, Eric Chance (right), but drops the ball over the net at the last moment on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Matadome. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s sophomore outside hitter, Dimitar Kalchev, gets ready to spike the ball to continue the lead for the Matadors in the third set at the Matadome, on Friday, Feb. 24. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s junior opposite hitter, Arvis Greene Jr., spikes the ball while being double blocked by the Cal Baptist Lancers on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Matadome. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s junior middle blocker, Josiah Byers serves during the second set against the Cal Baptist Lancers at the Matadome, on Friday, Feb. 24. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s sophomore setter, Sam Porter (right) sets the ball for junior middle blocker, Josiah Byers (left) at the Matadome on Friday, Feb. 24. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s junior opposite hitter, Arvis Greene Jr., spikes the ball against a double block in the first set on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Matadome. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial CSUN’s freshman outside hitter, Parker Maki and junior middle blocker, Josiah Byers (left to right), go in for a double block at the Matadome, on Friday, Feb. 24. Photo Credit: Lauren Valencia/The Sundial Share this:FacebookTwitterGoogleMoreRedditPocketPinterestLinkedInTumblr Related