CSUN splits with Portland in doubleheader

After a 6-0 win on Saturday, CSUN baseball came out hopeful to take the series against Portland in their doubleheader Sunday morning.

With a shutout under their belt, the team came out ready. But in the first game of the doubleheader, the Matadors went into extra innings.

The Matadors came out on top early in the first inning, with a RBI single from catcher Albee Weiss, bringing in senior Fred Smith and junior Elias Orona.

Ahead by two, CSUN kept Portland from scoring and continued to tack on points for themselves in the fifth inning with a RBI double by junior Riley Conlan, scoring in Orona, giving the Matadors a 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Samuel Myers threw five innings of dominant baseball, striking out three and limiting the Portland Pilots to two hits before leaving in the 6th with a 3-0 lead.

Junior lefty Justin Toerner took over the game and continued the shutout throwing one inning and striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Senior Conner O’Neil replaced Toerner in the seventh, but was unable to keep the shutout going after pinch runner Michael Forgione scored on a wild pitch.

O’Neil was sent out again in the ninth inning with a 3-1 lead, but gave up two runs.

The Matadors were unable to take back the lead, taking them into extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Portland’s second baseman homered into right field, taking the lead and the win for game one in the doubleheader.

CSUN dropped the first game in a tight one 4-3.

In the second game of the day, the Matadors came out ready to close the series.

CSUN’s Tei Vanderford started off on the mound for the Matadors, pitching six innings and giving up only three hits, keeping Portland quiet with no runs scored.

Portland and the Matadors both had quiet innings until the bottom of the fifth. CSUN’s third basemen Nolan Bumstead hit a two-run home run to left center, giving the Matadors the 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, a throwing error by Portland brought in the Matadors shortstop Smith, giving CSUN a 3-0 lead.

Freshman Kyle Nicol closed out the last three innings of the game, allowing two hits and no runs scored.

The Matadors baseball team quickly bounced back from their first loss to shutout Portland 3-0.

CSUN will be traveling to Pepperdine on Tuesday, with the first pitch being thrown out at 2 p.m.

*Contribution by Kendall Faulkner, Senior Sports Editor.

