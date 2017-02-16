CSUN upsets No. 5 ranked UCLA

Number 14 ranked CSUN Men’s Volleyball came away with a win last night against fifth ranked UCLA.

The set scores were 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, and 15-9.

Arvis Greene, CSUN’s junior, stole the show with 25 kills and a hitting percentage of .449. Thus far, that is just two kills shy from beating his season high.

UCLA’s Dylan Missry had 21 kills and a hitting percentage of .390, but the Matadors continued to prevail.

It was a kill by Eric Chance, a Matador sophomore, who ended the match. Chance had five kills this game without any errors giving him a hitting percentage of .625.

The Matadors will hit the road again to take on UC Santa Barbara Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

