CSUN upsets No. 5 ranked UCLA

Number 14 ranked CSUN Men’s Volleyball came away with a win last night against fifth ranked UCLA.
The set scores were 20-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, and 15-9.
Arvis Greene, CSUN’s junior, stole the show with 25 kills and a hitting percentage of .449. Thus far, that is just two kills shy from beating his season high.
UCLA’s Dylan Missry had 21 kills and a hitting percentage of .390, but the Matadors continued to prevail.
It was a kill by Eric Chance, a Matador sophomore, who ended the match. Chance had five kills this game without any errors giving him a hitting percentage of .625.
The Matadors will hit the road again to take on UC Santa Barbara Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.