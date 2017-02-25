CSUN’s baseball bats quietly go down 4-1 against Towson

The Matadors dropped the first of four games at home 4-1 against the Towson Tigers.

The Matador batters struggled to make any noise only managing to get five hits and one run against Towson for the the game.

“You got to give [Morris] some credit,” said coach Greg Moore. “I don’t think we adjusted to what he was trying to do…we got to do a better job making an in game adjustment, but tip your cap to him, he did a nice job for them.”

Both starting pitchers matched zeros for the first four innings. Junior starting pitcher, Andrew Weston allowed only two hits and struck out five hitters his first four frames.

In the fifth inning, Towson scored the first run of the game after a fielder’s choice by right fielder Colton Dyer. Towson then managed to load up the bases but Weston got Colin Gimblet to fly out to escape the jam.

The Matadors then answered back in the bottom half of the inning when junior Justin Toerner doubled in junior Elias Orona to tie up the game at 1-1.

“I knew I was going to get picked up from second,” Orona said. “I knew the team was going to cash in a lead off guy from second.”

Towson took back the lead in the next inning after a walk and an error put runners on the corners and A.J. Gallo singled in the run. Later Trey Martinez scored due to a fielders choice putting Towson up 3-1.

That was it for Weston who ended up going 5.2 innings and allowing three runs, only one of them being earned, allowing six hits, striking out five, and walking two.

“He is pitched well today,” said junior Alvaro Rubalcaba, who had a team high two hits on the game. “We got some boots in the infield that could have been big momentum changers for our side.”

Relief pitcher Connnor O’Neil came in the game when Towson added another run in the eighth and when Dyer singled in his third RBI of the game putting Towson up 4-1.

Jacob Sylvester came in for a quick ninth inning allowing only one runner to get on, but the Matadors were not able to get anything going with their last three outs of the game and went down quietly.

“We just need to keep playing, we need to play better, crisper,” Moore said. “But you got to give [Towson] credit, they flew around the field today and made some good pitches.”

The Matadors continue their series against Towson with a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game starting at 10 a.m. and game two starting around 1:30 p.m.

