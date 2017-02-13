FIDM annual exhibit now open

The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandise (FIDM) opened their 25th Annual Exhibit “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design.”

The exhibit started 25 years ago when the Tonian Holberg, president of FIDM, and Museum Director Barbara Bundy, felt a need to start an exhibit like this along with previous conversations with fashion and costumer designers that expressed the same want.

This year, the museum is home to over 100 costumes from 23 different films that were released in 2016.

In total, there are 40 Academy Award nominations with all the films combined.

Costume designers who received nominations for Costume Design are Colleen Atwood for “Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them,” Consolata Boyle for her costumes in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Mary Zophres for “La La Land” and Joanna Johnston for her costumes in “Allied.”

Movies that are shown in this exhibit include:

“Allied,” “Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “La La Land,” “Alice Through The Looking Glass,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Captain Fantastic,” “Doctor Strange,” “Fences,” “Hidden Figures,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” “Kubo and the Two Strings,” “Live by Night, Love & Friendship,” “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” “Nocturnal Animals,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Silence,” “Star Trek Beyond,” “Suicide Squad,” “Zealander 2” and “Hail, Caesar!”

The exhibit opened to the public starting Feb. 7 and ends April 22. The hours for the exhibit are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. It is located at the FIDM Museum and Galleries, 919 S Grand Ave #250, Los Angeles, CA 90015.

