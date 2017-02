On this weeks’ Geek Clash the guys discuss Drew and Felipe’s impressions of the Ghost Recon beta, Drew and Danny discuss Kendrick Lamar’s guest verses and Clavin Harris’ new single featuring Frank Ocean and Migos. Felipe gives a final score to “For Horror”. And all the guys say how much they are looking to the newly released Horizon: Zero Dawn.

