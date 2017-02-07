Funk Trump benefits the ACLU

Los Angeles locals attended The Satellite night club on Friday for the Funk Trump event which benefited the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Organizer Jennifer Theft set up the event asking for a minimum of a $5 donation at the door with all proceeds going to the ACLU, which defends the rights and liberties of the people.

Theft, D.J. Groupchat and D.J. EVeryman took the stage to play a variety of funk music. With a bar and a dance floor, attendees were able to meet new people and donate to a cause in hopes of a different outcome for the future.

“I support this event because I do not agree with Trump’s recent efforts to try and weaken and intimidate the press to avoid criticism,” said Matthew Diamond, a Venice resident. “I believe in free press.”

Many of the attendees voiced their opinions about many of the decisions President Donald Trump has been making since he took office.

“It does not matter who you are,” said Joseph Llama, Burbank resident. “As a human beings we have rights and no one should be able to take away what we worked so hard for.”

