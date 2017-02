We are back for a brand new season! Danny, Felipe, and Drew start the year off by obsessing over every little detail of Mass Effect: Andromeda, talk about Nintendo’s future and the Switch, and drool over the new Samurai Jack trailer! Drew talks about Final Fantasy XV and his impressions of Kingdom Hearts 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue!

