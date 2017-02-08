Girl Scouts go digital

The Girl Scouts are celebrating their 100 year anniversary of selling cookies and now there are more ways to buy your favorite cookie flavors.

Buying directly from a Girl Scout is the way most people have gotten their cookies and supported their local troop, but now the scouts have made it easier to find a booth near you.

The Girl Scouts have a free app available in the Apple and Android app stores where people can use their locations to find the nearest sales booth. The app also tells people the hours a Girl Scout would be selling from and which cookies are being sold for the season. This makes it easier for a person who does not personally know any Girl Scouts.

Another way to purchase cookies is through what the Girl Scouts are calling the Digital Cookie. This involves a Girl Scout inviting a customer where they can order their cookies online.

This allows for the Girl Scout to still learn the lessons that they are set to learn while selling cookies.

Girl Scout cookie season typically begins in January and lasts through April.

