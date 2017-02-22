Haitian immigrants find refuge in Mexico

Due to the nature of the economy in Haiti, some immigrants hope to get a better life in the United States. After failing to cross the Mexican border into the U.S., many Haitian immigrants have settled in Mexico.

In Mexico, Haitian immigrants are able to find employment and shelter.

Pat Murphy, a director of a Mexican shelter, said Haitians can positively impact the Mexican economy.

Valley View News Reporter Alfredo Perez, has more on the story as well as accounts from Haitian immigrants who are currently residing in Tijuana, Mexico.

