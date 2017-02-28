In Photos: Yes on H march

Measure H is a sales tax measure that aims to help in prevention and raise funds for homeless services.

According to an LA Times article, it would produce $350 million towards services for the homeless every year. If voted yes for on March 7, a quarter-cent sales tax would be put into place for 10 years towards funding for the homeless community in Los Angeles.

The vote Yes on H website said that “in the first five years, the proceeds of Measure H would enable 45,000 families/individuals to exit homelessness into permanent housing and help an additional 30,000 families/individuals avoid homelessness”.

On Saturday, February 25, around 900 Angelenos marched in favor of Measure H.

Compiled and arranged by Nicole Wong.

Protesters were encouraged to face the streets with their signs, in hopes of bringing awareness to Measure H in Hollywood, on Saturday, Feb. 25. (Lauren Valencia) A full van, continuously honked their horn as they drove along protesters during the Yes on H march on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Hollywood. (Lauren Valencia) Children protest the street of Hollywood with their parents in support of Measure H, on Saturday, Feb. 25, during the Yes on H march. (Lauren Valencia) A young girl holds a sign on Hollywood Boulevard before the Yes on H march began. (Max Sullivan) Protesters showed their support for the 63,000 homeless children that are accounted for in Los Angeles County, at the Yes on H march in Hollywood. (Lauren Valencia) Men held up signs supporting the homeless women of Los Angeles at the Yes on H march, on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Hollywood. (Lauren Valencia) A homeless couple participates in the march by showing their sign. (Max Sullivan) A woman passionately marched in favor of Measure H, on Saturday, Feb. 25, during the Yes on H march in Hollywood. (Lauren Valencia) Young protesters get ready for the Yes on H march, in Hollywood, on Saturday, Feb. 25. If voted yes, Measure H would produce $350 million towards services for the homeless in Los Angeles County. (Lauren Valencia) The march passes a woman busking off of Hollywood Boulevard on February 25, 2017. (Max Sullivan)

