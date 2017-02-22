JADE workshop teaches ways to use art as a form of therapy

The Joint Advocates for Disordered Eating (JADE) focuses on using art as a therapeutic way to help define one’s body and self-esteem along with increasing awareness of eating disorders.

JADE hosted a workshop today in the Panorama room located at the USU, where students were made aware of the benefits of expressive art therapy as well as the symptoms of eating disorders.

Staff psychologist Rachel Friendly ran the session and taught students that when helping someone who suffers from an eating disorder, one should not simply focus on the physical symptoms.

Friendly said it is more important to focus on addressing the underlying mental factors that may be causing the disorder. Psychologists uses poetry and certain thought-provoking art activities to help students address their own insecurities.

Students were encouraged to take home coloring pages to practice the therapeutic exercises they took part in. Photo credit: Nate Graham A student reflects on the expressive art therapy session and psychiatrist Rachel Friendly gives her feedback. Photo credit: Nate Graham After writing a poem students were asked to create a picture of the first thing that came to mind. Photo credit: Nate Graham CSUN staff psychologist Rachel Friendly explains the positive effects art therapy can have on a person suffering from an eating disorder. Photo credit: Nate Graham The expressive art therapy session was put on by the JADE peer education group that focuses on the awareness and prevention of eating disorders. Photo credit: Nate Graham

