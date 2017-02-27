Matadors could not produce more runs to get win

A big six-run seventh inning was all the Towson Tigers needed to beat CSUN baseball Sunday, 6-5.

The six-run rally started when Towson was down 3-0. They had nobody on and two outs but five hits, all singles, and two walks put the Matadors in a hole they could not get out of.

“Sometimes those things just happen in baseball,” said head coach Greg Moore. “It is pretty rare to score that many with two outs, but when you pick it apart and look at the different things that happen, their guys did a good job.”

The game started out quietly in the first two innings for both pitchers, but Matador’s sophomore starting pitcher Matt Campbell, got into trouble in the top of the third inning after back-to-back singles. However, Campbell managed to get Terry Gallo to ground into an inning-ending double play.

In the home-half of the inning, junior Justin Toerner came up with runners on the corners and zero outs. He got a run in with a sacrifice fly ball, which put the Matadors up 1-0 in the end of the third.

“Our defense did a nice job behind him early, and he did get those double plays,” said Moore. “He was pretty good today, I think he did it with one pitch and to his credit he stuck that one good pitch in there.”

CSUN freshman pitcher Blake Schriever, came in and walked the first batter he faced to load up the bases. However, Schriever came up with a big strikeout to end the fourth inning without any damage being done.

Junior Nick Sablock, doubled the Matador lead in the fourth after a productive RBI ground out to put them up 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, with two men on, junior Kevin Riley hit the ball hard to deep left field and scored Toerner to put the Matadors up 3-0. Riley ended the game with a team-high three hits and one RBI.

“I just tried to go straight back up the middle, get a good pitch to hit and not do too much,” Riley said.

Towson finally broke through in the top of the seventh, with two outs, when after two men got on Colin Dyer, got a base hit and scored two runs against junior pitcher Jacob Sylvester.

Then senior pitcher Drake Atlee came in to try and close out the inning, but Logan Burke singled with the bases loaded and two more runners scored. The next batter Trey Martinez also singled and drove in two more runs and put Towson up 6-3.

The Matadors answered back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to get them within a run with two innings left in the game.

Unfortunately, the Matadors were not able to score more runs, going down quietly in the eighth and ninth innings putting their record to 3-4 for the season.

CSUN took the loss against Townson with a one run difference, 6-5.

Next, the Matadors take on the UCLA Bruins, Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. at Matador Field.

