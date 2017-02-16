News Matadors unable to hold down Mustangs By Kendall Faulkner - Feb 15, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CSUN's junior guard, Kendall Smith, going up for a shot at the game on Wednesday, February 15th. Photo Credit: Breaunne Pinckney/The Sundial CSUN men’s basketball lost to the Cal Poly Mustangs in a 85-71 game Wednesday night in the Matadome. CSUN’s junior guard, Kendall Smith, stretching in preparation for the second half of the game on Wednesday, February 15th. Photo Credit: Breaunne Pinckney/The Sundial CSUN’s junior guards, Darin Johnson(left) and Kendall Smith(right), running to get the ball before the Mustangs at the game on Wednesday, February 15th. Photo Credit: Breaunne Pinckney/The Sundial CSUN’s junior guard, Kendall Smith, going up for a shot at the game on Wednesday, February 15th. Photo Credit: Breaunne Pinckney/The Sundial CSUN’s junior guard, Jerron Wilbut, defending a Mustang player at the game on Wednesday. February 15th. Photo Credit: Breaunne Pinckney/The Sundial CSUN’s Senior guard, Aaron Parks, playing defense while watching for other players at the game on Wednesday, February 15th. Photo Credit: Breaunne Pinckney/The Sundial Share this:FacebookTwitterGoogleMoreRedditPocketPinterestLinkedInTumblr Related