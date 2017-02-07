Medicare For All protesters aim to educate the public

Republicans are still threatening to repeal Obamacare, but Medicare For All protesters are pushing to replace it with a single-payer system.

A single-payer system aims to replace for-profit health insurance with universal healthcare.

Kenneth Mejia, green party candidate for California’s 34th congressional district, organized the rally to educate residents on the single-payer system.

“My mom and people I know have illnesses like cancer,” Mejia said. “They have friends who don’t have health insurance and so even with Obamacare, it’s still hard to get the treatment and coverage you need.”

Protesters finished the rally near city hall, but encouraged each other to keep fighting for their cause.

