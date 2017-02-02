Meet the Clubs seek new members

By
Laura Mendez
-
A member of the sustainability club plays a game with a csun student
Sustainability major Joshua Anderson one of the people in charge of the Sustainability club booth. Anderson informs Music Industry Studies major Alexandra Harris on the things that they do like the recycling bins as she spins a multicolored wheel in hopes of getting a prize after answering a question. Alejandro Aranda

Meet the Clubs is a two-day event held every semester that gives students the opportunity to explore the 300+ clubs CSUN has to offer

Students roamed Sierra Quad on Tuesday and Wednesday to search for clubs they would be interested to join.

CSUN Board Games and Tabletop club
Lance Duncan (right), President of the CSUN Board Games and Tabletop club, said he created the group because there was nothing similar to it.

“A lot of people think that you need to know how to play before you join,” Duncan said. “But that’s not true. The games are really easy to play and you can learn as you go.”

Animation Students League of Northridge
Allison Leung, President of ASLN, said the club helps students with an interest in animation.

Q. What does the club do?

A. “One of our biggest goals is to make people feel passionate about animation. We try to give students an insight into the animation industry. We bring in guest speakers from Disney, Sony Studios. We also have workshops that are either student or professional led.

(president is the girl on the left)

Buddhist For World Peace Club
Emily Pudalov, club member, said that the club was created to spread Buddhism among CSUN students.

“We chant ‘nam-myoho-renge-kyo’ and we study buddha’s lifetime of teachings,” Pudalov said. “We try to help students become happy.”

(Pudalov is the the second to last girl)

Students who didn’t have a chance to attend Meet the Clubs can learn more about CSUN’s clubs at http://www.csun.edu/mic/clubs-and-organizations.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

