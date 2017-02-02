Meet the Clubs seek new members

Meet the Clubs is a two-day event held every semester that gives students the opportunity to explore the 300+ clubs CSUN has to offer

Students roamed Sierra Quad on Tuesday and Wednesday to search for clubs they would be interested to join.

Lance Duncan (right), President of the CSUN Board Games and Tabletop club, said he created the group because there was nothing similar to it.

“A lot of people think that you need to know how to play before you join,” Duncan said. “But that’s not true, the games are really easy to play and you can learn as you go.”

Allison Leung, President of the Animation Student League of Northridge, said the club helps students with an interest in animation.

“One of our biggest goals is to make people feel passionate about animation. We try to give students an insight into the animation industry,” Leung said. “We bring in guest speakers from Disney [and] Sony Studios.” In addition, the club provides workshops that are either student or professional led.

Emily Pudalov (second from right), club member, said that the club was created to spread Buddhism among CSUN students.

“We chant ‘nam-myoho-renge-kyo’ and we study Buddha’s lifetime of teachings,” Pudalov said. “We try to help students become happy.”

Students who didn’t have a chance to attend Meet the Clubs can learn more about CSUN’s clubs at http://www.csun.edu/mic/clubs-and-organizations.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

