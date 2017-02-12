Men’s volleyball drops contest to UC Irvine

CSUN men’s volleyball lost their second straight contest to UC Irvine Saturday night, falling to the 7th-ranked UC Irvine Anteaters in five sets by a score of 3-2.

The Matadors came on top in a close first set that went back and forth and ended 25-23. The Anteaters stormed back to take the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23 to take a 2-1 match lead.

CSUN dominated the fourth set 25-19 to tie the game.

In the final frame, the Anteaters pulled away late to take set five and the match by a score of 15-9.

Junior Arvis Green led the Matadors with 17 kills and sophomore Dimitar Kalchev added 15 in the defeat. Kalchev also led the team with three blocks.

The loss puts 13th-ranked CSUN at 9-5 on the season after their previous defeat to UC San Diego. Their schedule gets no easier as they travel to Westwood to take on 4th-ranked UCLA Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

