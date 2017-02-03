The Matadors win their second straight game

The CSUN women’s basketball team came away with their second straight win Wednesday night in an intense game at home against the first place Long Beach State 49ers, beating them 63-56.

Sophomore center Channon Fluker had a colossal night, scoring 22 points with a career high 20 rebounds.

“This has been the best game we have played in a while, we kept fighting and we didn’t quit,” Fluker said.

Long Beach State’s defense gave the Matadors trouble during the early stages of the game, forcing them to turn the ball over seven times in their first 11 possessions.

A three pointer by sophomore guard Claudia Ramos, who ended with nine points and eight rebounds, put the Matadors back on track. This launched a 11-4 run to close out the first quarter with a 13-10 lead.

Head coach Jason Flowers spoke on Ramos’ monster game.

“Claudia was big tonight and hit shots a couple different times when we needed a basket,” Flowers said. “But bigger than her threes were her eight rebounds and what we call getting in the fight.”

The Matadors still managed to turn the ball over 27 times, which led Long Beach State to gain momentum. The 49ers scored 22 points in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 32-28 lead.

“If you would of told me before the game that we would have 27 turnovers and still win the game, I would of though that we shot the basketball well and played defense which we did.” Flowers said.

Ramos helped the Matadors come out of the gates with a strong third quarter by making two out of their three three pointers made. CSUN went on to score 22 points in the third and snatched the lead right back.

“As a team we just moved the ball well and my teammates were getting me the ball and I was wide open,” Ramos said. “I just had to knock those shots because that is what we have to do, take advantage of what they give us.”

After dribbling past three defenders and finishing with a tear drop layup, sophomore guard Cheyenne Allen gave the Matadors breathing room with a 63-55 lead.

“Cheyenne was big for the second game in a row,” Flowers said.”I don’t think it has been any coincidence that her work habits in practice have improved and it’s showing in games.”

This close win gave the Matadors a 3-4 conference record and a 10-11 overall record.

CSUN ends their four game home stand on Feb. 4 against Hawaii at 4 p.m.

