On This Weeks Geek Clash, Drew is MIA so Danny and Felipe carry on the show as Drew would have wanted (though he will be back next week don’t worry). Felipe gushes praise for Ubisoft’s new title, “For Honor”. Danny finally had time to play Final Fantasy XV and discussed his love for Danny Brown and his new EP with Paul White, “Accelerator”. Felipe and Danny also discuss Lego Batman and John Wick 2, plus their friend Elliot’s obsession with the new release, “Nioh”.

