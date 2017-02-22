Upcoming events for science and tech-savvy students

The Promise of Contemporary Primatology

March 6

The 19th Annual Keith Morton Memorial Lecture presented by the department of anthropology invited Erin P. Riley of San Diego State University to present her research on the behavioral and ecological similarities of human and non-human primates. The lecture will take place on Monday at the Whitsett Room in Sierra Hall 451 at 4 p.m. This event is open to the CSUN community.

CSUNPosium

April 7

The department of Research and Graduate Studies will be hosting their 21st Annual Student Research and Creative Symposium on Friday. Participating students will be able to showcase their academic research in a three or 10-minute presentation. The eight hour event will be holding an awards ceremony at the USU Grand Salon at 3:30 p.m. Applications to participate in this event are now closed. This event is open to students at no cost.

Annual Juried Art Student Exhibit

April 7

The Mike Curb College of Arts, Media and Communication will be holding a month long art exhibit starting Friday at 12 p.m. in the Main Gallery of the Arts and Design Center. The gallery will showcase student artwork created with traditional and technological mediums. The art exhibit is free and ends on Wednesday, April 26 at 4 p.m.

VARJAM Competition

April 7

CSUN’s annual VARJAM competition gives students an outlet to showcase their creativity through augmented and virtual reality projects. Students work together in teams to develop two-minute presentations on their AR or VR projects, which they submit both online and in person. Presentations will be given and evaluated during the VARJAM showcase on April 7 in the Oviatt Library’ Ferman Presentation Room from 10 a.m. until noon. Students interested in competing should visit the VARJAM website and register by March 6.

2017 Provosts Colloquium: Cooking corals in acid water: will there be coral reefs by the end of the century?

April 18

The Department of Research and Graduate Studies invites CSUN students and faculty to hear professor and Jerome Richfield Scholar Dr. Peter J. Edmund speak on endangered ecosystems. The research will focus on how global climate change is taking an effect on coral reefs. This seminar will take place Tuesday at the Oviatt Library’s Ferman Presentation Room starting at 4 p.m.

2017 Bull Ring: New Venture Competition

May 2

Hosted by the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics, Bull Ring is perfect for students with an entrepreneur mindset. Students can share their startup ideas in front of distinguished judges, who are also business owners, for a chance to win over $35,000 in cash prizes. Event workshops and panels will begin Tuesday Feb. 21. For students wishing to compete, applications are due Sunday, March 5. The main event, modeled after the television show Shark Tank, will take place at the USU Grand Salon on Tuesday, May 2 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

