Weekly book column: dystopian novels

Post-President Donald Trump’s inauguration, dystopian books have been in high demand.

1. “1984” by George Orwell. The popular dystopian novel is about Winston Smith who lives in Oceania, which is overseen by a tyrant named Big Brother. While living under Big Brother, Winston dreams of rebellion. Written in 1949, this book is easy to find since it is considered a classic. Available on Amazon for $5.99

2. “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley. This book takes place in a distant future London, where people take medications all the time and sex is recreational. The reader follows Lenina and Bernard’s romance as they go on a trip to New Mexico to get away from their lives in London. Available on Amazon for $7.99.

3. “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins. This book takes place in the country of Panem. Readers follow Katniss Everdeen as she volunteers to take her younger sister’s place in the games, which involve fighting and killing others to win a competition that may or may not make their lives better. Their competitors’ struggles are televised for the whole nation to watch. Available on Amazon for $8.79.

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood. This book is set in the near future in New England after the government is overthrown. Readers follow a woman who is a part of the Handmaids, a group of women who are used for reproductive purposes. The novel is currently being turned into a show on Hulu. Available on Amazon for $8.69

