Weekly Picks: Adam Lustick comedy event, “13th” screening at CSUN, Cofee-con, and more

Monday, 2/20

A Monthly Comedy Event Hosted by Adam Lustick & Friends | Comedy

The stand-up comedy show is hosted by Adam Lustick, a member of the award winning sketch comedy group Harvard Sailing Team and one-half of rap duo Snakes. He’s appeared in “The Office,” “Silicon Valley,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “Punk’d.”

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Donations

Paper or Plastik Cafe

5774 Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90019

Tuesday, Feb 2/21

Tasty Tuesdays in Sylmar | Food

Tasty Tuesdays in Sylmar will be gathering at El Carison Community Park, along with Los Angeles Food Trucks. They feature different trucks every week and their own DJ truck.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Free

13100 Hubbard St.

Los Angeles, CA 91342

Wednesday, 2/22

“13th” screening @ CSUN | Film/Discussion

CSUN’s Center for the Study of the Peoples of the Americas (CESPA) will be hosting a film screening of the documentary “13th” with a discussion with Black Lives Matter leader, activist and scholar Melina Abdullah following the screening.

1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Free

Ferman Presentation Room (Oviatt Library)

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

Thursday, 2/23

StrongBoard Burn at Reebok LA | Fitness

StrongBoard Burn is a high-intensity class that provides a full body workout while challenging body balance.

7 p.m. – 8p.m.

$7

110 N Robertson Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Friday, 2/24

LIVE workout with Tania “The Machine” Baron | Fitness

Join Tania “The Machine” for a live sweat session. It will be a Cize workout with an Insanity routine. Tania is only in town for this one workout.

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

$13.28

Liv’Art Dance Studio

5200 Lankershim Blvd. #100

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Saturday, 2/25

CoffeeCon Returns to Downtown Los Angeles | Food

For two days, attendees at The Reef in DTLA will have a chance to experiment with every aspect of coffee via panels, presentations, brew bars and the espresso lab. Guests can learn the history behind Yemeni coffee, learn about latte art, coffee roasting, grinding, sustainability, and more. Tasting is included.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

$15

The Reef

1933 S. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90007

Sunday, 2/26

LA Roller Girls – February’s Roller Dance Workshop | Fitness

USA Roller Sports coaches encourage all levels, ages, and backgrounds of skating. Participants can bring their own skates and/or safety equipment. Rentals are available.

3 p.m. – 5p.m.

$30

Santa Monica

Santa Monica, CA 90405

Monday, 2/27

Michael Jackson Tribute with Rockwell Drops the Mic | Music

Rockwell Drops the Mic honors the King of Pop through musical expedition, spanning three decades of Michael Jackson’s best hits. Guests are welcomed to sing their favorite songs.

8 p.m.

$10

Rockwell: Table & Stage

1714 N Vermont Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

Tuesday, 2/28

Black History Month: CSUN Faculty Showcase and Reception @ CSUN | Discussion

In honor of Black History Month, guest speakers: Marquita Gammage, Rachel Giraudo, Peri Klemm, Linda Alvarez and Yarma Velazquez-Vargas will discuss some of their work based on race. Topic theme: What is Black?

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Oviatt Library – Jack & Florence Ferman Presentation Room

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

