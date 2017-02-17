Weekly Picks: Adam Lustick comedy event, “13th” screening at CSUN, Cofee-con, and more

Monday, 2/20
A Monthly Comedy Event Hosted by Adam Lustick & Friends | Comedy
The stand-up comedy show is hosted by Adam Lustick, a member of the award winning sketch comedy group Harvard Sailing Team and one-half of rap duo Snakes. He’s appeared in “The Office,” “Silicon Valley,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “Punk’d.”
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Donations
Paper or Plastik Cafe
5774 Pico Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Tuesday, Feb 2/21
Tasty Tuesdays in Sylmar | Food
Tasty Tuesdays in Sylmar will be gathering at El Carison Community Park, along with Los Angeles Food Trucks. They feature different trucks every week and their own DJ truck.
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Free
13100 Hubbard St.
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Wednesday, 2/22
“13th” screening @ CSUN | Film/Discussion
CSUN’s Center for the Study of the Peoples of the Americas (CESPA) will be hosting a film screening of the documentary “13th” with a discussion with Black Lives Matter leader, activist and scholar Melina Abdullah following the screening.
1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Free
Ferman Presentation Room (Oviatt Library)
18111 Nordhoff St.
Northridge, CA 91330
Thursday, 2/23
StrongBoard Burn at Reebok LA | Fitness
StrongBoard Burn is a high-intensity class that provides a full body workout while challenging body balance.
7 p.m. – 8p.m.
$7
110 N Robertson Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Friday, 2/24
LIVE workout with Tania “The Machine” Baron | Fitness
Join Tania “The Machine” for a live sweat session. It will be a Cize workout with an Insanity routine. Tania is only in town for this one workout.
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
$13.28
Liv’Art Dance Studio
5200 Lankershim Blvd. #100
North Hollywood, CA 91601
Saturday, 2/25
CoffeeCon Returns to Downtown Los Angeles | Food
For two days, attendees at The Reef in DTLA will have a chance to experiment with every aspect of coffee via panels, presentations, brew bars and the espresso lab. Guests can learn the history behind Yemeni coffee, learn about latte art, coffee roasting, grinding, sustainability, and more. Tasting is included.
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
$15
The Reef
1933 S. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90007
Sunday, 2/26
LA Roller Girls – February’s Roller Dance Workshop | Fitness
USA Roller Sports coaches encourage all levels, ages, and backgrounds of skating. Participants can bring their own skates and/or safety equipment. Rentals are available.
3 p.m. – 5p.m.
$30
Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Monday, 2/27
Michael Jackson Tribute with Rockwell Drops the Mic | Music
Rockwell Drops the Mic honors the King of Pop through musical expedition, spanning three decades of Michael Jackson’s best hits. Guests are welcomed to sing their favorite songs.
8 p.m.
$10
Rockwell: Table & Stage
1714 N Vermont Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Tuesday, 2/28
Black History Month: CSUN Faculty Showcase and Reception @ CSUN | Discussion
In honor of Black History Month, guest speakers: Marquita Gammage, Rachel Giraudo, Peri Klemm, Linda Alvarez and Yarma Velazquez-Vargas will discuss some of their work based on race. Topic theme: What is Black?
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
Oviatt Library – Jack & Florence Ferman Presentation Room
18111 Nordhoff St.
Northridge, CA 91330