Weekly Picks: benefit alongside Planned Parenthood, spoken word on women empowerment, and an author reading

Wednesday, 3/1

American Crime Season 3 Premiere @ The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center will hold a screening of American Crime which was created by Oscar-winner John Ridley. The show tackles social issues. The screening will take place along a Q&A with guest appearances by Felicity Huffman, Connor Jessup, Richard Cabral, Benito Martinez, Ana Mulvoy-Ten, Mickaëlle X. Bizet and Michael McDonald.



7 p.m.

$25 general admission

465 N Beverly Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Thursday, 3/2

Majors Fair @ Matador Square

This event provides students with information about undergraduate majors and minors. It also gives the opportunity to meet with representatives from different departments to talk or ask questions.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free

18111 Nordhoff Street.

Northridge, CA 91330

Friday, 3/3

March Forth! @ Skirball Center

This event is a spoken word celebration of female empowerment. Some of the featured performers include Alyesha Wise, Aman Batra, Chingona Fire, Terisa Siagatonu and Sariyah Idan.

8 p.m.

$15 general admission

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Saturday, 3/4

Don’t Sit Down @ El Rey Theater

This is a benefit standing alongside Planned Parenthood. All proceeds go to Planned Parenthood. Some of the guests include The Lovely Bad Things, The Side Eyes, MUNA, and Liz Phair.

7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

$49.50

5515 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Sunday, 3/5

626 Golden Streets

This event was created to raise awareness about the Gold Line Foothill Extension and encourage to bike, skate, or walk. The opening ceremony will begin adjacent to the South Pasadena Gold Line Station on Mission Street. Eighteen miles of no cars will run through seven San Gabriel Valley cities from South Pasadena to Azusa. This gives people the opportunity to walk, run, jog, bike, skate, or anything they please.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

You can start and end at any location you please but opening ceremony will take place at 905 Meridian Av, South Pasadena 91030 (Mission St.)

Monday, 3/6

The Promise of Contemporary Primatology @ CSUN Whitsett Room, Sierra Hall

This event hosted by the Department of Anthropology College of Social and Behavioral Sciences will include guest speaker Erin P. Riley from San Diego State University.

4 p.m.

Free

18111 Nordhoff Street

Northridge, CA 91330

Tuesday, 3/7

Author reading @ CSUN Oviatt Library in the presentation room.

Dr. Ana Castillo will be reading followed by a Q&A. Some of Castillo’s readings include So Far from God, The Guardians and Peel my Love like an Onion.

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

18111 Nordhoff Street

Northridge, CA 91330





