Weekly picks: One dollar comedy show, the Vagina Monologues, CSUN documentary screening

Wednesday 2/15
The $1 Comedy Show Starring Nikki Glaser
Come to the Belly Room to see some top comics from around the country perform with members of the Comedy Store family and this month’s headliner, Nikki Glaser.
10 p.m.
Free
The Comedy Store
8433 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90069
Thursday 2/16
Blaxicans: The Afro-Latino Experience in the U.S. and Mexico @ CSUN
CSUN department of African Studies will screen the documentary “Nana Dijo,” which explores the marginalization of black people in the U.S. and Latin America with special guest, Director BocaFloja.
6:30 p.m.
Free
Ferman Presentation Room | Oviatt Library
18111 Nordhoff St.
Northridge, CA 91330
Friday 2/17
Chocolate and Art Show
Indulge in some of L.A.’s finest up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators. There is something for everybody such as body painting, vendors, live music, face-painting and free chocolate. Must be 21 years of age or older.
8 p.m.
$5 – $15
The Vortex
2341 E. Olympic Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Saturday 2/18
Jason Rhoades: Installation, 1994-2006
Roam around six immersive installations, strewn with wooden contraptions and neon signs from the late California artist.
6 p.m.
Free
Hauser Wirth & Schimmel
901 E 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Sunday 2/19
V-Day Los Angeles: The Vagina Monologues 2017
This a production benefiting Children of the Night – Saving America’s Children from Prostitution and V-Day‘s Spotlight Campaign which includes violence against women in the workforce. Must be 21 years of age or older.
2 p.m.
$15
Molly Malone’s Irish Pub
575 South Fairfax Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Monday 2/20
Fit. Fresh. Fuel
Join The Fit Society for a night of fitness and music to celebrate a healthy lifestyle in an electric rooftop space. Celebrity trainer Agostina Laneri will teach guests her unique approach to yoga that will shape and sculpt their bodies.
6:30 p.m.
$20
W. Hollywood
6250 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tuesday 2/21
Food Truck Night at The California Heritage Museum
Tackle the Tuesday slump with a dinner break at food truck night in Santa Monica. The trucks vary from week to week, offering an array of options from Italian to Mexican to dessert.
5:30 p.m.
Free
California Heritage Museum
2612 Main Street
Santa Monica, CA 90405