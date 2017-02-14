Weekly picks: One dollar comedy show, the Vagina Monologues, CSUN documentary screening

Wednesday 2/15

The $1 Comedy Show Starring Nikki Glaser

Come to the Belly Room to see some top comics from around the country perform with members of the Comedy Store family and this month’s headliner, Nikki Glaser.

10 p.m.

Free

The Comedy Store

8433 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90069

Thursday 2/16

Blaxicans: The Afro-Latino Experience in the U.S. and Mexico @ CSUN

CSUN department of African Studies will screen the documentary “Nana Dijo,” which explores the marginalization of black people in the U.S. and Latin America with special guest, Director BocaFloja.

6:30 p.m.

Free

Ferman Presentation Room | Oviatt Library

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

Friday 2/17

Chocolate and Art Show

Indulge in some of L.A.’s finest up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators. There is something for everybody such as body painting, vendors, live music, face-painting and free chocolate. Must be 21 years of age or older.

8 p.m.

$5 – $15

The Vortex

2341 E. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Saturday 2/18

Jason Rhoades: Installation, 1994-2006

Roam around six immersive installations, strewn with wooden contraptions and neon signs from the late California artist.

6 p.m.

Free

Hauser Wirth & Schimmel

901 E 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Sunday 2/19

V-Day Los Angeles: The Vagina Monologues 2017

This a production benefiting Children of the Night – Saving America’s Children from Prostitution and V-Day‘s Spotlight Campaign which includes violence against women in the workforce. Must be 21 years of age or older.

2 p.m.

$15

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub

575 South Fairfax Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Monday 2/20

Fit. Fresh. Fuel

Join The Fit Society for a night of fitness and music to celebrate a healthy lifestyle in an electric rooftop space. Celebrity trainer Agostina Laneri will teach guests her unique approach to yoga that will shape and sculpt their bodies.

6:30 p.m.

$20

W. Hollywood

6250 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Tuesday 2/21

Food Truck Night at The California Heritage Museum

Tackle the Tuesday slump with a dinner break at food truck night in Santa Monica. The trucks vary from week to week, offering an array of options from Italian to Mexican to dessert.

5:30 p.m.

Free

California Heritage Museum

2612 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA 90405

