Weekly Pics: Homecoming, Art Walk, and Museum Exhibitions

Wednesday 2/8

#GIRLGAZE a frame of mind @ Skylight Studios

This is an exhibit at Skylight Studios that maps the imaginative landscape of a young, female and trans-identifying photographers from all around the world. Visitors get a chance to view all the images presented and share personal photos on social media. #Girlgaze began as a social media movement, but eventually grew into the first multimedia platform to support the women photographers taking the pictures.

11 a.m.

Free

10050 Constellation Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Thursday 2/9

Art Walk @ Art Walk Lounge

The Los Angeles Art Walk begins at the Art Walk Lounge where visitors can pick up maps and purchase art.

6-10 p.m.

Free

634 South Spring Str.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Friday 2/10

The Bunker Hill Experience

The Bunker Hill Experience puts participants in a real life escape game with a maze they must escape with their teammates. People can attend as a group, but if they are solo, they will be placed with another person. This maze is about 45 minutes long and some of the challenges that are given are puzzles and missions that must be completed with clues. Players must be 18 years of age or older.

2 p.m., 5 p.m.

$30

20 N. Raymond Ave.

Pasadena, CA 91103

Saturday 2/11

Homecoming @ CSUN

CSUN homecoming will be an all-day event with different activities welcoming all students, staff, alumni, parents and people in the community. The event will begin with the Founders’ Day Luncheon, the BBQ and reunion gatherings at 3 p.m. From 3-5 p.m. the CSUN showcase, tours and open houses will take place. From 4-6 p.m. will be the CSUN Art Gallery and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. is the Matador Motorway. Finally, at 6:30 the pre-game pep rally will take place for the Men’s Basketball game at 7:30 p.m. against UC Santa Barbara. The Matador Motorway is an extra $15 for students and game is an extra $5.

1 p.m.

Students $20 (includes admission, food, and drinks)

18111 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91330

Sunday 2/12

Broken Hearts Circus @ Angel City Brewery

The Broken Heart Circus is an event at the Angel City Brewery which includes music and performances by acrobats, clown comedians and dancers. There will also be a Valentine’s Day broken hearts photo booth, a roaming magician and face painting.

Free

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

216 S Alameda St.

Los Angeles CA, 90012

Monday 2/13

Picasso and Rivera: Conversations Across Time @ LACMA

This is an exhibition that includes work from Pablo Picasso and Diego Rivera. About 150 paintings are displayed so visitors can see the artists’ work and stories behind them.

11 a.m.

$25

5905 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90036

Tuesday 2/14

DIY V-DAY @ Ace Hotel

This is a Valentine’s Day event at the Ace Hotel with a live performance by Cousin Liar and guests get a chance to make their own ice cream with Smitten ice cream. Along with this, they can also make their own corsage and boutonniere.

6 p.m.

Free

929 S. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90015

