Weekly Staff Picks: Code from scratch, Business Martketing, Pixar Exhibition, and more

Thursday 2/23

Code From Scratch: Build a To-Do App

Learn coding and how to build an app for beginners. Prior knowledge about the subject is not required.

6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Free

6060 Center Drive #950

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Friday 2/24

Monthly Marketing Morning: 23 (mostly) Inexpensive Ways to Market Your Business

Learn different ways to manage one’s own small business in a workshop led by Hank and Sharon Yuloff for free.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free

Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce

40 W. Cochran St. Suite #100

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Saturday 2/25

Operation Resilient Trees- Data Collection

Join the Earthwatch Institute and help measure trees for the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center. Be sure to bring water, sunscreen and comfortable attire.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free

Cheviot Hills Recreation Center

2551 Motor Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Sunday 2/26

Formation of tektites in thermal plumes: no craters required

A lecture by John Wasson, Emeritus professor of Geochemistry and Cosmochemistry will speak about tektites and the way they are formed.

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

UCLA Meteorite Gallery

595 Charles Young Drive East

Geology Room 3697

Los Angeles, CA 90095

Monday 2/27

The Science behind Pixar Exhibition

Visit the California Science Center temporary exhibit to learn about how STEM is used to make Pixar animations from now until April 17.

$14.95

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

Tuesday 2/28

Black History Month: CSUN Faculty Showcase and Reception

CSUN feature five guests who will discuss their work on the theme “What is Black.” The faculty featured on the event will be: Marquita Gammage, Rachel Giraudo, Peri Klemm, Linda Alvarez and Yarma Velazquez-Vargas.

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Jack and Florence Ferman Presentation Room Oviatt Library

18111 Nordhoff S.

Northridge, CA 91330

