Weekly Staff Picks: Code from scratch, Business Martketing, Pixar Exhibition, and more

Code From Scratch: Build a To-Do App
Learn coding and how to build an app for beginners. Prior knowledge about the subject is not required.
Free
Monthly Marketing Morning: 23 (mostly) Inexpensive Ways to Market Your Business
Learn different ways to manage one’s own small business in a workshop led by Hank and Sharon Yuloff for free.
Free
Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce
Operation Resilient Trees- Data Collection
Join the Earthwatch Institute and help measure trees for the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center. Be sure to bring water, sunscreen and comfortable attire.
Free
Cheviot Hills Recreation Center
Formation of tektites in thermal plumes: no craters required
A lecture by John Wasson, Emeritus professor of Geochemistry and Cosmochemistry will speak about tektites and the way they are formed.
Free
UCLA Meteorite Gallery
595 Charles Young Drive East
Geology Room 3697
Los Angeles, CA 90095
The Science behind Pixar Exhibition
Visit the California Science Center temporary exhibit to learn about how STEM is used to make Pixar animations from now until April 17.
$14.95
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Black History Month: CSUN Faculty Showcase and Reception
CSUN feature five guests who will discuss their work on the theme “What is Black.” The faculty featured on the event will be: Marquita Gammage, Rachel Giraudo, Peri Klemm, Linda Alvarez and Yarma Velazquez-Vargas.
Free
Jack and Florence Ferman Presentation Room Oviatt Library