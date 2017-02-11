Women’s basketball completes season sweep of Gauchos

Junior Serafina Maulupe scored a game-high 22 points and sophomore Channon Fluker added 17 of her own as the Matadors pulled away in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to edge out a 62-55 victory over the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

CSUN jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on a Maulupe three-pointer with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter. An 11-0 run by the Gauchos gave UC Santa Barbara their largest lead of the night at four. Maulupe countered with five straight points of her own to put the Matadors back on top.

The junior continued to light up the scoreboard in the second quarter and finished with 17 points in the first half leading CSUN to a 33-25 lead at the break.

After a third quarter that saw the Matadors lead by as many as 11 points, the Gauchos closed the gap to two on a three pointer by Sarah Porter with five minutes to play in the game.

CSUN looked to Fluker to close the game out. The sophomore scored 13 of her 17 points in the final period with a dagger coming on a layup with 1:18 left in the game that put the Matadors up seven.

With the victory, the Matadors completed a season-sweep of the Gauchos after their previous head-to-head victory on Jan. 25. The team has now won four straight games and improved their record to 12-11 on the season and 5-4 in Big West play.

CSUN will look to extend their win streak as they continue their road trip with a Saturday evening tilt against UC Riverside. Tip off is at 5 p.m.

